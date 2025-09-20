Alffa release new single to celebrate anniversary

Alffa celebrate 10 Years as a band with new single ‘Disgrazia’ – a roaring tribute to freedom and an unforgettable night in Morbegno.

This November, Alffa mark ten years of bold, electrifying Welsh rock – and they’re kicking off the celebrations with the release of their powerful new single, ‘Disgrazia’. The track was born after the band’s unforgettable performance at Morborock Festival in Morbegno, Italy, where they played to a crowd of over 1,000 – one of the most defining gigs of their career so far.

“Everything about that night felt like freedom,” say the band. “We left everything behind, gave it everything we had, and just lived in the moment. That energy carried straight into the song.”

Freedom

Named after Monte Disgrazia, the mountain that towers over Morbegno, the track is a reflection on that experience – and what the place has come to mean to them: a symbol of freedom, confidence, and pure creative instinct.

The band shared:“It reminded us that freedom – real freedom – is the greatest privilege we have. And that’s what Disgrazia is about.”

Hailing from the rural village of Llanrug in North Wales, Alffa are the dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalist, Dion Wyn Jones, and drummer, Sion Eifion Land.

No strangers to the Welsh music scene, their breakout came in 2018 with the single ‘Gwenwyn’ becoming the first Welsh-language song to surpass a million streams on Spotify.

This success fuelled their debut album, ‘Rhyddid o’r Cysgodion Gwenwynig’ (Freedom from the Poisonous Shadows), released in 2019. Their eyes are now firmly set on the global stage, aiming to break out of the Welsh language arena and into the international spotlight.

Following the overwhelming response from their triumphant debut, Alffa found themselves slammed by a wave of personal struggles and bad luck, including COVID, that temporarily choked their creativity.

Undeterred, they channelled this tumultuous period into their upcoming sophomore album, crafting a message of hope not just for their audience, but for themselves as well.

Live dates

This autumn, Alffa return to Morbegno for more shows, alongside a live date in Caernarfon and a special performance at SUNS Europe Festival in Udine, Italy – all part of a wider campaign celebrating a decade of music, language, and momentum.

‘Disgrazia’ is the band’s first release since their 2024 album ‘O’r Lludw / From Ashes’, praised for its fierce energy and bold songwriting. Together, they mark a decade of Alffa – always evolving, always loud, and always chasing the next horizon.

Listen to more from Alffa on all platforms including Spotify.