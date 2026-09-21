Alfie Boe announces return to Wales for headline summer concert

Nation.Cymru Staff

One of Britain’s best-known musical theatre stars is returning to north Wales next summer for a headline concert alongside three leading West End performers.

Internationally acclaimed stage star Alfie Boe, accompanied by special guests, Gravity stars Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis and Rachel Tucker, will play Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday 26 June.

One of Britain’s most celebrated tenors, Alfie Boe’s voice and has earned him praise and success across opera, musical theatre, and popular music.

A graduate of the Royal College of Music who went on to train at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, Alfie achieved global recognition performing leading opera roles before cementing his reputation as the definitive Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

He has starred in the production both on the West End, Broadway and, in the recent 40th anniversary world tour, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and in the Australia and China casts.

Alongside Les Mis, Alfie has released more than a dozen studio albums and appeared at venues and events worldwide, from Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee to the Royal Albert Hall.

Alfie who has performed at the Llangollen Pavilion on numerous occasions, and joining him as special guests will be Wicked stars Kerry Ellis, making her third trip to the Pavilion, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker with their Gravity show.

With Ellis playing the first British Elphaba in Wicked, Dearman being the first and only performer to play both Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked and Tucker playing Elphaba on both Broadway and the West End, the trio have earned their titles as musical theatre’s leading women.

Gravity celebrates their collective back catalogue and features a range of stage favourites including We Will Rock You, Cats, Oliver!, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Guys and Dolls, Evita, Joseph, The Great Gatsby, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago, and more.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Alfie Boe has become a firm favourite at Llangollen, and every time he performs in the Pavilion it creates a genuinely special atmosphere. He has such an extraordinary voice and a wonderful connection with audiences here, so I’m delighted that we’ll be welcoming him back once again next summer.

“It will also be wonderful to welcome Kerry Ellis back to Llangollen as part of Gravity, following her performance here in 2024. It promises to be a fantastic evening and another brilliant addition to our Live at Llangollen programme.”

Tickets for the fully standing show go on general sale at 10am Friday via llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

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