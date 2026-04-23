All aboard! The Ales of Wales Real Ale Train is back

Love heritage steam locomotives and real ales? Then you’re in luck!

The Llangollen Railway will launch its newly refreshed ‘Ales of Wales’ Dee Valley Real Ale Train this Saturday, offering visitors a unique evening of live music, local ales, great food and stunning scenery through the heart of North Wales.

The popular event returns with a new format and significantly reduced ticket price, dropping from £30 to just £20 per person. The ticket also includes a complimentary first pint and a branded souvenir glass, offering exceptional value for what promises to be one of the standout events of the spring.

The opening night will feature a live performance from Charlie Jones, a well-known and much-loved performer in Llangollen and across the region. Renowned for her outstanding jazz and blues vocals, Charlie, nicknamed the Voice of Llangollen, will perform a fantastic selection of music inspired by legendary artists including Amy Winehouse, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Nina Simone, creating a vibrant and memorable atmosphere with her band.

Passengers will enjoy a scenic heritage rail journey through the Dee Valley, with a wide selection of Welsh ales available to purchase, including favourites from Hafod Brewery and Purple Moose Brewery. A specially prepared cut-price menu will also be available, offering hearty favourites such as beef stew, burgers, vegan options and freshly prepared pizzas, all designed to provide great value and complement the evening’s relaxed, social atmosphere.

The event begins at Llangollen Railway Station with a lively pre-departure atmosphere before the train departs, great food and drink, and one of the most picturesque railway journeys in the UK. Live music starts from 8pm, and those without train tickets are also invited to come down to the Station Master’s Marquees to enjoy the beer festival atmosphere before the train arrives back in Llangollen at 9.05pm.

James Veal, Events Co-ordinator for the railway, said, “We’re really excited to relaunch the Real Ale Train as ‘Ales of Wales’. We’ve listened to feedback and worked hard to make the event more accessible, while still delivering a high-quality experience. Charlie Jones is a fantastic performer and brings something really special to the event. Combined with great Welsh ales, live music and the setting of the Dee Valley, it creates a brilliant night out.

“With the reduced ticket price, the free pint, souvenir glass and a great value food offering, we think this offers outstanding value and a great social experience for visitors and locals alike. It’s no wonder tickets are going like HOP cakes.

The event starts at 5pm this Saturday, with the train leaving Llangollen at 6.30pm.

The Ales of Wales Real Ale Train is proving to be extremely popular, with limited spaces available for the first Real Ale Train of 2026′

To find out more and to book tickets visit: https://llangollen-railway.co.uk/real-ale-train/