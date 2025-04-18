All aboard the Extinct Express and discover dinosaurs on a train

If you love dinosaurs and steam locomotives then you are in luck.

We’ve had snakes on a plane, now we’ve got dinosaurs on a train.

The Extinct Express is coming to a Welsh heritage railway and inviting families along for the ride.

Between May – July you can step on-board a restored steam train at Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway complete with appearances by a number of prehistoric mini-dinosaurs.

Passengers arrive at Furnace Sidings station (NP4 9SF) for the start of an eventful journey back thousands of years.

There is a free Dinosaur storybook, a gingerbread biscuit, activity sheet and crayon for every child to give them plenty to do during the journey.

And as the steam train leaves the station, prepare for some surprising fellow passengers.

The dinosaurs are back to life and are coming to visit passengers in their carriage.

During the trip, you’ll see a number of different dinosaurs with the challenge of naming them all.

Journeys take 50 minutes approximately. Seating is either in exclusive, bookable film-style compartments or flexibly arranged around tables for fours.

The organisers say that ‘appearances are not designed to be scary, but do get close, so please assess your own child’s circumstances.’

You can also purchase a superb Triceratops soft toy to take on the journey with you.

Take away this wonderful Living Nature toy for £15.

Dates are May 10/11th, June 14/15th and July 26/27th. Click HERE to book tickets

Private Compartments : £119.95

Offering exclusivity, private 1950s compartments have one large picture window and two long facing seats in a separate booth by a corridor.

Traditional Class, up to Eight People (any age)

Flexible Seats: Adult tickets £17.50 – Children £12.50

These seats are arranged in tables of two and four with a number of arrangements to choose from on-board.

Child (aged 6 months to 11)

Infants six months and younger go free.

​For any further enquires about the Extinct Express please contact the event organises Fox & Edwards on 01629 380600 – Call between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

