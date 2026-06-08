All-star cast lined up for English language version of hit Welsh drama

An English language version of a hit Welsh drama which was a huge ratings winner on S4C is to air on Channel 4 this month, featuring a host of Welsh acting talent.

The Light in the Hall: Still Waters is the English language version of Y Golau: Dŵr, which previously aired in Welsh on S4C, and returns to the fictional town of Llanemlyn as a controversial plan to expand the reservoir reignites long-buried tensions.

Told across two timelines, the story begins in 1995, when activist Llyr Owen dies in a bombing and his cousin Rhys is jailed for the crime. Thirty years later, Rhys returns home to a community once again divided by protest. As trainee journalist Caryl becomes drawn into the story, her investigation begins to unravel hidden truths, exposing secrets that have shaped the town for decades, in a gripping drama of protest, guilt and generational reckoning.

The second series features an ensemble cast led by Siân Reese-Williams (Hidden / Craith, 35 Diwrnod, Hinterland / Y Gwyll) as Caryl Huws, Mark Lewis Jones (Yr Ymadawiad, Y Sŵn, Dal y Mellt) as Rhys Owen, Nia Roberts (Tree on a Hill / Pren ar y Bryn, Yr Amgueddfa, Hidden / Craith) as Eve Davies and Robert Glenister (Sherwood, The Night Caller, Hustle) as Robert Davies.

The supporting cast includes Tom Rhys Harries as Hari Breckon, Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Mabli Davies Owen, Wyn Bowen Harries as Bryn Owen, Mali Tudno Jones as Megan Breckon, Matthew Gravelle as Gareth Breckon and Gillian Elisa as Eunice.

The series is created by Regina Moriarty, creator and lead writer of the first series of Y Golau / The Light in the Hall, who has written two episodes. The remaining episodes are written by Siân Naiomi, Anwen Huws, Catherine Linstrum and Angharad Elen.

The Light in the Hall: Still Waters is a Triongl, Long Story TV and APC production for S4C, made in collaboration with AMC+, Channel 4 and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Y Golau: Dŵr was commissioned for S4C by Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Head of Film and Drama, and the English-language version, The Light in the Hall: Still Waters, was acquired by Channel 4.

Nora Ostler Spiteri, Producer, said:

“It has been a pleasure to collaborate once again with Long Story and APC to bring this story to the world. A big thank you to Gwenllian Gravelle and S4C for their warm support and to Sundance Now, Creative Wales and Channel 4 for making this possible. It has been wonderful to collaborate with such a talented cast and crew, and it was lovely to return to Llandovery to bring the world to life.”

The Light in the Hall: Still Waters airs on Channel 4 from Tuesday, June 16 at 9pm.