All the best images from the inaugural Blackbird Festival at Cardiff Castle

Nation.Cymru staff

It’s been a busy weekend for Welsh rock fans in the capital.

Last night metal giants Metallica did their best to lift the roof off the Principality Stadium and on Saturday as a mouthwatering starter for the main course, the very first Blackbird Festival was staged at Cardiff Castle.

Alter Bridge kicked off their inaugural festival to a sell-out crowd at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle last night.

The rock festival shook the foundations of the historic capital as Alter Bridge were joined by unstoppable Welsh heroes Skindred, US rocker Mammoth, Welsh powerhouse trio Florence Black and the soul infused Cardinal Black.

Take a look at a selection of the best images from the sold-out festival which was a roaring success. (All images credit: Depot Live)

TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 – which sees a record 24 headline shows from some of music’s biggest and best-known stars – continues on Tuesday with a headline show from Katy Perry.

TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026

JUN 6 Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor

JUN 11 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass

JUN 12 MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno

JUN 19 Ethel Cain + Anna von Hausswolff

JUN 22 Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde

JUN 23 Empire of the Sun + Balu Brigada

JUN 25 McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday

JUN 27 Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Mammoth + Florence Black + Cardinal Black

JUN 30 Katy Perry + Mimi Webb

JUL 4 Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls + American Hi-Fi

JUL 9 Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen

JUL 10 Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camar

JUL 11 David Gray + The Divine Comedy

JUL 16 Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction

JUL 18 Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi b2b Saint Ludo + Yemz + Lucas Alexander

JUL 24 Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen

JUL 25 Depot in the Castle – The Wombats + Sugababes + Red Rum Club + Ben Ellis + Afro Cluster + The Family Battenberg + Ian Davies

JUL 26 David Byrrne + Anna Calvi

JUL 30 Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour

JUL 31 The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste

AUG 1 Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack

AUG 2 Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH

AUG 14 Hollywood Vampires + The Damned

AUG 15 Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som