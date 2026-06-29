All the best images from the inaugural Blackbird Festival at Cardiff Castle
Nation.Cymru staff
It’s been a busy weekend for Welsh rock fans in the capital.
Last night metal giants Metallica did their best to lift the roof off the Principality Stadium and on Saturday as a mouthwatering starter for the main course, the very first Blackbird Festival was staged at Cardiff Castle.
Alter Bridge kicked off their inaugural festival to a sell-out crowd at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle last night.
The rock festival shook the foundations of the historic capital as Alter Bridge were joined by unstoppable Welsh heroes Skindred, US rocker Mammoth, Welsh powerhouse trio Florence Black and the soul infused Cardinal Black.
Take a look at a selection of the best images from the sold-out festival which was a roaring success. (All images credit: Depot Live)
TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 – which sees a record 24 headline shows from some of music’s biggest and best-known stars – continues on Tuesday with a headline show from Katy Perry.
TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026
JUN 6 Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor
JUN 11 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass
JUN 12 MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno
JUN 19 Ethel Cain + Anna von Hausswolff
JUN 22 Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde
JUN 23 Empire of the Sun + Balu Brigada
JUN 25 McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday
JUN 27 Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Mammoth + Florence Black + Cardinal Black
JUN 30 Katy Perry + Mimi Webb
JUL 4 Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls + American Hi-Fi
JUL 9 Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen
JUL 10 Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camar
JUL 11 David Gray + The Divine Comedy
JUL 16 Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction
JUL 18 Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi b2b Saint Ludo + Yemz + Lucas Alexander
JUL 24 Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen
JUL 25 Depot in the Castle – The Wombats + Sugababes + Red Rum Club + Ben Ellis + Afro Cluster + The Family Battenberg + Ian Davies
JUL 26 David Byrrne + Anna Calvi
JUL 30 Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour
JUL 31 The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste
AUG 1 Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack
AUG 2 Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH
AUG 14 Hollywood Vampires + The Damned
AUG 15 Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som
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