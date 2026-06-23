All the best pics as Garbage and Skunk Anansie storm Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle was rocked to its historic foundations as Garbage and Skunk Anansie shared top billing on an unforgettable night.
The two musical powerhouses have teamed up to perform together in six UK venues including a date at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle last night.
Skunk Anansie – fronted by the incredible Skin – took to the stage and delivered an explosive set which included Weak As I Am, Lost Not Found, Shame and Tear The Place Up.
They were followed by Garbage. Shirely Manson, Butch Vig and the gang performed a deep dive into their sensational back catalogue which included Paranoid, Stupid Girl, Grow Up, Vow and the timeless 90’s anthem I’m Only Happy When It Rains.
Opening the show was special guest Du Blonde who treated the crowd to a great set of psychedelic rock.
TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 – which sees a record 24 headline shows from some of music’s biggest and best-known stars – continues on Tuesday with a headlining show from Empire of the Sun.
TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE 2026
JUN 6 Chris Stussy + Chloé Caillet + L.P.Rhythm + Locklead + Lauren Lo Sung + Lewis Taylor
JUN 11 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics + Mousse T + K-Klass
JUN 12 MIKA + The Feeling + Gwenno
JUN 19 Ethel Cain + Anna von Hausswolff
JUN 22 Garbage & Skunk Anansie + Du Blonde
JUN 23 Empire of the Sun + Balu Brigada
JUN 25 McFLY+ Twin Atlantic + Remember Monday
JUN 27 Blackbird Festival – Alter Bridge + Skindred + Mammoth + Florence Black + Cardinal Black
JUN 30 Katy Perry + Mimi Webb
JUL 4 Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls + American Hi-Fi
JUL 9 Billy Ocean + Marti Pellow + Katie Owen
JUL 10 Bastille + Arthur Hill + Sofia Camar
JUL 11 David Gray + The Divine Comedy
JUL 16 Richard Ashcroft + Tom Meighan + Apollo Junction
JUL 18 Sammy Virji + Salute + Silva Bumpa + Arthi b2b Saint Ludo + Yemz + Lucas Alexander
JUL 24 Self Esteem + Kae Tempest + Joshua Idehen
JUL 25 Depot in the Castle – The Wombats + Sugababes + Red Rum Club + Ben Ellis + Afro Cluster + The Family Battenberg + Ian Davies
JUL 26 David Byrrne + Anna Calvi
JUL 30 Biffy Clyro + English Teacher + Humour
JUL 31 The Streets + Casisdead + Jimothy Lacoste
AUG 1 Sex Pistols + The Stranglers + The Undertones + Panic Shack
AUG 2 Two Door Cinema Club + Friendly Fires + 3LIJAH
AUG 14 Hollywood Vampires + The Damned
AUG 15 Jimmy Eat World + Rise Against + The Get Up Kids + Jay Som
To find out more and buy tickets click HERE
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