All the best pics as Pet Shop Boys storm Cardiff Castle

Pet Shop Boys put on a dazzling show for ecstatic fans in the Welsh capital last night.

The iconic Brit group staged a euphoric pop spectacle as they brought their Dreamworld – The Greatest Hits Live tour to Cardiff Castle.

With a hit-filled two hour set there was no mistaking why Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are the most successful pop duo in UK music history.

Kicking off the night with a crowd-pleasing Suburbia, the pair then segued perfectly into Can You Forgive Her and Opportunities.

For two hours, Tennant and Lowe performed almost 30 hits including Where The Streets Have No Name, Rent, Left To My Own Devices, Se a Vida e, Domino Dancing, New York City Boy, Jealousy, Always On My Mind, Heart, What Have I Done To Deserve This and It’s A Sin.

Thanking the sold-out crowd, Tennant said: “Cardiff, you’ve been amazing. Thank you for being such a wonderful audience tonight under your beautiful castle. Look at it, it’s gorgeous,” before ending the night with an encore off West End Girls and Being Boring.

Supporting Pet Shop Boys was legendary Radio 1 Dance Anthems host Dave Pearce.

As Pet Shop Boys, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are listed in The Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history. Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have achieved 44 top 30 singles in the UK, including 22 top 10 hits and four number ones.

In their live shows Pet Shop Boys have created an original style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with a multitude of directors, designers and artists, including Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid, Es Devlin and Tom Scutt.

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live kicked off in Milan in May 2022 touring arenas and festivals across Europe and the UK to great acclaim. Critics hailed the show a ‘sleek, nostalgic treat’ (The Telegraph), ‘an utterly joyous celebration’ (Metro), and ‘an ecstatic presentation of 40 years of brilliance’ (Evening Standard).

Last year Dreamworld played a sold-out five-night residency at the Royal Opera House, as well as headline performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 2 In The Park, in Lancashire. In yet another 5 star review, London’s Metro raved “The finest British pop group of the past 40 years are in the form of their lives – a life-affirming, soul-reviving joy of a show.”

As writers, producers and remixers, Tennant and Lowe have collaborated, remixed or written for a wide range of artists including Dusty Springfield, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli, Blur, Madonna, David Bowie, Yoko Ono, The Killers, Girls Aloud, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and the Sleaford Mods. Of their career, The Independent stated “their career has perpetually shown that pop music and high art cannot only co-exist but surpass supposedly superior musical forms.”

