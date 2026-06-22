All you need to know about Cardiff live music events this summer

Nation.Cymru staff

The stage is almost set as Cardiff prepares to welcome 175,000 people for five huge nights of live music.

Kicking off with a massive sold-out show from rock legends The Cure on Wednesday, Blackweir will then see headline sets from vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims on Friday, followed by two nights with global superstar Lewis Capaldi on Tuesday June 30 and Wednesday July 1, before and GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Pitbull closes the 2026 series on Saturday July 4.

Presented by Cardiff-based Depot Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor, this year’s stellar line up follows the hugely successful launch of Blackweir last summer.

Nick Saunders from Depot Live can’t wait to throw the gates open. He said: “When we launched Blackweir last year it was big. This year it is huge. We have an incredible line up over five nights and there is barely a ticket left.

“Such a massive amount of planning takes place to present concerts of this scale so we are excited to be just making those final touches now ready to throw open the gates on Wednesday and welcome everyone in.

“If you’ve not got your tickets yet, don’t miss out and make sure you secure them now. If you are already coming, get your travel plans in place. And above all else, have a brilliant time because Blackweir 2026 is all about making great memories listening and watching some of the best global music talent there is.”

Gates will open at 5pm with entertainment due to finish at 10.30pm.

Show times are always subject to change, so we would suggest arriving early to soak up the atmosphere.

Transport to the event

There is no onsite parking at Blackweir. Car parking options are available at Sophia Gardens, city centre car parks and Civic Centre Event Day Parking.

Allow plenty of time for your arrival, as there will be road closures in place and we expect some congestion in the area.

Find out more about road closures here.

Bus services will be diverted while road closures are in place. Please visit the relevant operator’s website for more information.To check trains please head to Transport for Wales official site here Blackweir Live | Transport for Wales

Tickets

All Blackweir tickets are mobile entry – so your phone is your ticket! You MUST download your tickets before heading to the festival site.

Follow the instructions below before leaving for your event to ensure that your tickets can be scanned for entry, regardless of the connectivity at the venue.

1. Download or update the latest version of the Ticketmaster app for your phone.

2. Find your order in My Events.

3. View your tickets by tapping View Barcode. Once you have viewed your tickets in the Ticketmaster App, your ticket is automatically saved. Please ensure you do not log out of the app. Screenshots of your barcodes won’t get you in.

Safety

Smoke machines, strobe lights, fireworks and other effects may be in use at this event. Anyone affected by these should bear this in mind.

There will be a British Sign Language interpreter at every concert.

There will be medical and welfare facilities on site and Gig Buddies Cymru are providing a Calm/Safe/Sensory space.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search so please avoid bringing one where you can, to speed up entry to the festival.

Food and drink

All food concessions and bars are cashless. Please bring alternative payment options.

A wide variety of food and drink stalls will be available at the racecourse. You cannot bring any food or drink into the venue.

There are free water re-fill stations at the venue. Each person can bring one sealed water bottle (max 500ml), and one empty reusable water bottle.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

For all additional information, please visit BLACKWIEIR FAQs

For more information and final tickets visit blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk