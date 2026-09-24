All you need to know: Green Man 2027 tickets go on sale this weekend

Amelia Jones

Green Man Festival 2027 tickets will go on sale this weekend, with festival-goers warned to be ready for a virtual queue when sales open.

Tickets for Green Man 2027 will be released at 10am on Saturday, September 26, with buyers urged to purchase only through CitizenTicket and avoid unofficial sellers on social media or other ticket websites.

This year’s ticket release will use a virtual queue. Once the ticket-buying link goes live at 10am, customers will be placed in the queue until it is their turn to purchase, meaning there is no benefit to arriving on the website before 10am.

Weekend tickets covering August 19 to 22, 2027 will cost £318 for adults, while Student/Under 25 tickets are £286 and Teen tickets are £227. Tickets for children aged six to 12 cost £66, while those aged three to five cost £44. Infant tickets for children aged two and under are free.

Settlement tickets, covering August 16 to 22, will cost £404 for adults and £361 for students and Under 25s.

The festival is also offering Resident NP8 day tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with adult tickets priced at £109.

Additional options include car parking, live-in vehicle tickets, cycling packages and payment plans. Payment plans can be spread across between two and nine months at no additional cost compared with paying outright.

There are several rules buyers will need to keep in mind. Under-18 tickets must be purchased alongside an adult or Student/Under 25 ticket, with a maximum of four under-18s permitted per accompanying adult.

Once buyers are through the virtual queue, they will have 10 minutes to browse and complete their purchase. Selected tickets are held for six minutes after clicking “Reserve”, but buyers can still be returned to the queue if the overall 10-minute window expires.

Green Man has also warned people not to buy tickets from unverified sellers. Once tickets sell out, official resales will be available through Tixel, where buyers can join a waitlist or set up alerts and automatic purchases.

You can watch a preview video of the ticket buying process here.

Tickets will be sold here.

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