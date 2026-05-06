Alt rock band Cyn Cwsg return with new single ahead of debut EP

North Wales’ alt rock band Cyn Cwsg return with ‘Megan Plis’, their first new single since the release of their debut EP Pydru yn yr Haul.

The track signals a shift inward, more restrained, more delicate, and quietly raw. The result is a tender alt-rock love song that trades scale for intimacy without losing the bite that defines their songwriting.

Set against the backdrop of twenty-something life in Cardiff, and the particular closeness that comes with living through the Welsh language, the song captures how quickly your world can begin to feel small. Routines settle, circles tighten, and it becomes easy to fall into the habit of looking sideways at someone else’s life.

‘Megan Plis’ centres on that push and pull, the instinct to rely on someone else to lift you out of your rut, while at the same time comparing yourself to them. It’s about needing that person to shake things up, but also getting a bit too comfortable waiting for them to do it. It’s a love song at heart, just one tangled up in dependence and the strange comfort of standing still.

Tomas from Cyn Cwsg says: “The song gently prods at that complacency, and the strange habit of waiting for someone else to shake you out of your routine.”

Sonically, the track leans into a softer palette. Acoustic guitars sit at the forefront, with fewer layers and a more intimate feel than their previous work. Influences stretch from the introspective pull of Elliott Smith to the loose, alt-country edges of MJ Lenderman, with echoes of Big Thief, Geese and a subtle 90s sensibility running underneath.

Recorded in Roath with Tom Rees (Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard), the sessions embraced a more instinctive approach, capturing something immediate and unguarded. Rees also pops up on the final chorus, having a go at singing in Welsh.

Since Pydru yn yr Haul, Cyn Cwsg have steadily built momentum, with sessions for BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing at Maida Vale, appearing at Green Man and Sŵn festivals. They are heading to The Great Escape in May and have been listed in the Green Man Rising long list ’26.

With ‘Megan Plis’, Cyn Cwsg offer something quieter but no less affecting, a song that sits with you and gently unpicks habits and feelings you would probably rather ignore.

You can listen to the single here.