Alt-rock icons announce Cardiff tour date

One of the most successful and enduring bands to emerge during the ‘Britpop’ era has announced a new tour to celebrate 30 years since their debut album – with a Welsh date planned for later this year.

Placebo are a British alternative rock band, formed in London in 1994 by vocalist-guitarist Brian Molko and bassist-guitarist Stefan Olsdal, who have remained the two constant members.

The band released their self-titled debut album in June 1996, and forged their own darker, electronic-tinged experimental path in contrast to much of the more formulaic music of their peers.

Thirty years on, Placebo RE:CREATED sees the band return to this pivotal album with a fresh perspective.

The new record features reworked and embellished versions of all ten tracks from the original album plus two bonus tracks from the original release, capturing the way these songs have evolved across decades of performance while retaining the raw spirit that defined them.

Among the tracks are the era-defining singles “Nancy Boy” and “36 Degrees”, songs that helped establish Placebo’s reputation for fearless lyricism and genre-defying sound.

These new recordings amplify the urgency and attitude that made the originals resonate so strongly, while reflecting the band’s growth and experience in the years since their debut.

To mark the anniversary and new release, the band are heading out on tour, with a Cardiff date set for 7 December 2026.

Ahead of the release and tour, the band members shared: “We think of this record as a director’s cut. We haven’t recreated it from scratch. We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record. ”

“This project was about finally finishing the record, dragging it into the 21st century sonically, while preserving the integrity and the spirit of the original. It’s not about improving it, there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s about completing it.

“When we made the first album, we didn’t yet have the experience or the studio knowledge to fully translate what was in our heads. Over the years, the songs took on a life of their own on stage; they grew, they developed, they kind of completed themselves.

“It’s a celebration of where we began, and a meeting point between who we were then and who we are now; a way of honoring that innocence, while letting the songs exist with the scale, confidence, and energy of the band we’ve become.”

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When Placebo first appeared in 1996, the band’s aesthetic and lyrical perspective challenged expectations within British rock culture. Their visual identity – deliberately ambiguous, glamorous and confrontational – pushed against traditional ideas of gender and masculinity at a time when such conversations rarely entered mainstream discourse. In doing so, Placebo carved out a space for a different kind of alternative voice, one that resonated deeply with audiences who felt outside the cultural mainstream and is still referenced to this day by many of their contemporaries.

Today, discussions around identity, gender expression and individuality are more visible – and often more contested – than ever. Against this backdrop, the origins of Placebo’s debut feel strikingly relevant again. Placebo RE:CREATED not only celebrates the legacy of the original album, but also highlights its enduring cultural significance, reaffirming how forward-thinking the record was upon its release.

The album was recreated by Brian Molko and Rob Kirwan from the original master tapes and mixed by Adam Noble. The result is a collection that preserves the immediacy and defiance of the original while pushing the sound into new territory – reflecting both the band’s long history with these songs and their continued creative evolution.

Tickets to Placebo’s UK shows go on sale from here at 9am on Friday 27 March, but die-hard fans can skip the queue with pre-sale access by purchasing their new album.

Placebo’s UK & Ireland tour dates:

NOVEMBER 2026

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena – Sat 28th

Glasgow OVO Hydro – Mon 30th

DECEMBER 2026

Dublin 3Arena – Wed 2nd

Manchester Co-op Live – Fri 4th

London OVO Arena Wembley – Sat 5th

Cardiff Utilita Arena – Mon 7th