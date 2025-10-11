Alun Wyn Jones: ‘Learning Welsh is about knowing my roots and belonging to my country’

Rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones has said that not speaking his own language while travelling the world is “something I’m not proud of”.

Now, with a wife and three daughters who all speak Welsh at home, the former Wales and Lions captain is determined to make a change and says learning Welsh is about “knowing my roots and belonging to my country.”

In S4C’s Iaith ar Daith (Language on Tour), each week, one celebrity is paired with a well-known Welsh-speaking mentor as they travel to different parts of Wales to learn the language, taking part in challenges set for them along the way.

In the first episode of the new series, Alun Wyn Jones is joined by actor and fellow Swansea native, Steffan Rhodri. Steffan is a film, theatre and television star best known to many as Dave Coaches from the hit comedy Gavin & Stacey.

“Belonging”

The pair journey across Wales, retracing the places and moments that shaped their lives.

In Dinas Mawddwy, they visit Wern Ddu, Alun Wyn’s mother’s family home, where he recalls childhood memories and even meets a distant relative still living in the area. The journey also takes them to Bonymaen Rugby Club, a place close to Alun’s heart, before returning to Llandovery College, where he studied A Levels on a rugby scholarship.

In the episode, Alun Wyn Jones says: “Travelling the world and not being able to speak your language – on reflection was something I’m not proud of.”

“And now having three daughters and a wife that all speak Welsh at home – I need to know what’s going on but ultimately I think a big piece for me is about knowing my roots and belonging to my country.”

Roots

This new series also introduces an exciting new element – genealogy. As well as learning Welsh, participants trace their family roots, uncovering personal histories on the way.

Iaith ar Daith featuring Alun Wyn Jones and Steffan Rhodri airs this Sunday, October 12, at 9pm on S4C, and will also be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. English subtitles available.

Later in the series, actor Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin) teams up with Lisa Jên, lead singer of the award-winning band 9Bach, and Melanie Walters (Gavin & Stacey) is guided by fellow actor and friend, Donna Edwards (Pobol y Cwm).