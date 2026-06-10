Ambell i Gân returns for weekend of Welsh folk singing

Stephen Price

This summer, some of Wales’ leading traditional singers will come together to share songs, stories and centuries of musical heritage as Ambell i Gân returns from 3–5 July 2026.

At a time when many people are looking for ways to reconnect with one another beyond phones, social media and the pressures of everyday life, Welsh folk singing continues to offer something simple and powerful: the chance to gather, share stories and raise voices together.

Organised by Trac Cymru, Ambell i Gân is a unique residential course dedicated to Welsh folk singing, welcoming singers of all abilities for a weekend of learning, inspiration and communal song in the beautiful surroundings of Plas Caerdeon near Barmouth.

For generations, songs have helped communities celebrate, remember, grieve, protest and belong. Passed from person to person and place to place, Welsh folk songs carry echoes of the landscapes and communities that shaped them. Ambell i Gân offers an opportunity not only to learn songs, but to become part of that living tradition and experience the joy of singing together.

This year’s course will be led by three acclaimed singers and tutors: Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Beth Celyn and Nia Lynn.

Together, they will guide participants through Welsh traditional repertoire, vocal techniques and the rich cultural traditions that have shaped folk singing in Wales.

Whether attending as a complete beginner or as an experienced singer looking to expand their repertoire, participants will enjoy a supportive and welcoming atmosphere, with opportunities to learn in small groups, take part in workshops and join in informal singing sessions throughout the weekend.

One of the highlights of Ambell i Gân is the chance to sing alongside fellow participants as part of a larger group, celebrating the communal spirit that lies at the heart of Welsh folk singing traditions. In a world where opportunities to sing together are becoming increasingly rare, the weekend creates a space for people to slow down, listen, learn and connect through song.

New for 2026 is a camping ticket option, allowing participants to stay on-site in tents or motorhomes while enjoying the full programme of activities and meals. The new ticket type offers greater flexibility and makes the course accessible to an even wider range of singers.

Tickets are now available:

• Full Residential Ticket – £300 (includes accommodation and meals throughout the weekend)

• Non-Residential Ticket – £200 (includes meals excluding breakfast, no accommodation)

• Camping Ticket – £240 (includes meals and a camping pitch; motorhomes welcome)

Ambell i Gân offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the living tradition of Welsh folk song, learning directly from some of the country’s most respected performers while enjoying a weekend of friendship, music and shared cultural heritage.

Places are limited and early booking is recommended.

For further information and to book tickets, visit www.trac.cymru/ambell-i-gan.