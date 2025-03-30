‘American’ actor praised for ‘flawless’ Welsh accent

An actor has attracted thousands of likes and comments on Instagram for his amazing accent videos.

Sam Swann, who has appeared in such shows as One Day and Mr Selfridge, has been posting videos of his ‘tour’ around the UK where he has been picking up regional dialects.

The actor, who on first appearance appears to be American tackles accents from Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.

However, it is his inch perfect reproduction of a Port Talbot/Swansea accent that is the most viewed clip having racked up more than a quarter of a million views.

And people evidently love it, with comments such as:

‘I can’t tell if he’s from port talbot or American.’

‘That accent is flawless.’

‘Fair play, you’ve nailed a Port Talbot accent.’

‘I’ve got no idea which accent is genuine.’

‘Accent on point! Not sure if you’re putting on the US or Welsh accent, both legit!’

His brilliant videos have been going viral but everything is not as it immediately appears.

When one person posted: ‘At this point I’m not sure if you’re from the US and good at a Welsh accent or from Port Talbot and good at an American one’ the truth is Sam is actually English and just very very good at accents, including his exceptional US dialect.

Here are a collection of his other equally excellent regional accents. Enjoy!

