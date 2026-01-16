American supergroup featuring acting legend to headline Cardiff show

Caitlin Thomas

An American rock supergroup featuring some of the most iconic names in rock and a Hollywood acting legend will return to the UK this summer for a string of shows, including a date in Cardiff.

Their first live shows in almost three years, Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen’s Hollywood Vampires will head to Cardiff Castle on Friday 14 August, with special guests The Damned.

Hollywood Vampires will begin their tour at The O2 in London on 12 August. They will then headline a further seven UK shows before heading out across Europe, finishing in Italy in early September.

The band said: “After almost three years away, we’re finally coming back to tour the UK and Europe — We’re looking forward to Incredible crowds, massive energy and more unforgettable nights. See you all soon!”

Named after Alice Cooper’s 1970s drinking club, which included the likes of John Lennon, Keith Moon and Mickey Dolenz, Hollywood Vampires quickly earned a reputation with anthems and tributes to the legends who inspired them.

Their music celebrates rock’s greatest icons, with music from The Who, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie and others. The documentary “Unleased Spirits – The Rise of the Hollywood Vampires” is available to view now.

Hollywood Vampire’s guests in Cardiff will be The Damned who are marking their 50th anniversary with a new tour and album. Not Like Everybody Else will be released on Friday 23 January.

VIP packages are available also available in some markets, so that fans can be close to the action on stage. More information can be found here.

Hollywood Vampires and The Damned join the line up including Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Billy Ocean, Self Esteem, Bowling For Soup, Katy Perry, McFLY, Ethel Cain, David Gray and the Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, BUSH, Florence Black, Cardinal Black and more. TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Hollywood Vampires are THE ultimate rock supergroup so we can’t wait to welcome them for their first ever outing in Cardiff.

“We already have a great range of rock acts lined up for this summer alongside pop, dance and indie artists, so to add Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen with Hollywood Vampires is very exciting.

“This marks our 19th headline announcement for the castle for 2026 and we still have more to come.”

More information about TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle can be found here.

Presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday and all tickets go on general sale at 10am next Friday and can also be found here.