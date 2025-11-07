Amgueddfa Cymru acquires painting by the ‘master’ of still lifes

A still life by the influential 20th century Italian artist Giorgio Morandi – considered the ‘master’ of still lifes – is now on display at National Museum Cardiff

Amgueddfa Cymru‘s successful acquisition of the painting comes through the Acceptance in Lieu scheme, administered by Arts Council England with additional funding provided by the Derek Williams Trust and Art Fund.

Still Life with Bottles (1942) is one of only nine paintings by Morandi in public collections in the UK, and the earliest still life. It has been on loan to Amgueddfa Cymru since 1971 from a private collection.

Now, thanks to the HM Government Acceptance in Lieu of Inheritance Tax scheme as well as major grants from both the Derek Williams Trust and Art Fund, the museum has acquired this important work for Wales’ national collection.

Born in Bologna in 1890, Giorgio Morandi is considered by many to be the master of still lifes. He developed a highly distinctive style of still life painting in which everyday objects such as bottles, tins and jugs were grouped together, then reduced to their essential form.

Using a controlled and muted color palette, Morandi transformed these objects into something both meditative and poetic, sitting between naturalism and abstraction.

Visitors to National Museum Cardiff can now view the piece which is currently displayed alongside an etching by Morandi, Still Life with Drapery to the Left , which was purchased by the Derek Williams Trust in 2017 and is on long term loan to Amgueddfa Cymru.

Morandi was greatly influenced by the French artist Paul Cézanne. Fittingly, also on display with the piece are two of the museum’s other major still lives – Cézanne’s Still Life with Teapot (1906), and Picasso’s Still Life with Poron (1948), which was acquired thanks to a generous grant from Art Fund in 2009.

Inspiration

Head of Art at Amgueddfa Cymru, Ceri Jones said: “Morandi is considered to be one of the most influential, modern artists of the 20th century. To have one of only a handful of his oil paintings that are in the UK on display at National Museum Cardiff is a welcome opportunity.

‘I would like to extend our deepest thanks to the Acceptance in Lieu scheme, Derek Williams Trust and Art Fund for their support in helping us to acquire this widely admired artwork for Wales’ national collection. It means that this painting will be available for future generations to access, research and enjoy.’

Michael Clarke CBE, Chair, Acceptance in Lieu Panel commented: “Acceptance in Lieu essentially brings inspiring culture from places near and far to communities across the UK.

Giorgio Morandi’s (1890-1964) Still Life with Bottles – now the earliest still life by him in a UK public collection – provides a prime example of this impact.

Thanks to Acceptance in Lieu and generous supporters who provided additional funding for this acquisition, visitors to Amgueddfa Cymru can enjoy and compare this seminal and typical Morandi work with the other still lifes by Cézanne and Picasso also in the Welsh national collection.”

Emmie Kell, Director Museums and Cultural Property, Arts Council England, said: “This display of a Giorgio Morandi still life in Wales’s national museum is fantastic news, as it now means more people can enjoy a work from one of the 20th century’s most important artists. The Acceptance in Lieu scheme made this happen, which plays a huge part in our achieving our goal, as the national development agency for museums, in supporting amazing cultural opportunities for everyone.”

“Muted intensity”

Culture Minister, Baroness Twycross said: “I’m delighted that this work by such an influential Italian artist can now be enjoyed by thousands of visitors every year, thanks to the Acceptance in Lieu scheme.

“This acquisition will allow National Museum Cardiff to display one of the rare paintings by Morandi in public collections in the UK, giving more people access to his unique style and mastery of still life painting.”

William Wilkins CBE, Trustee and Artistic Advisor for the Derek Williams Trust said: ‘The Derek Williams Trust is delighted to have been able to help Amgueddfa Cymru acquire this beautiful and important still life by Giorgio Morandi. Morandi is one of the most important Italian artists of the 20th century, with a unique, almost transcendental vision of everyday objects that sets him apart from all other artists. In his somewhat otherworldly tonality his work relates to that of Gwen John and his international reputation is considerable.

‘Morandi’s other great medium was etching and the painting will join a superb example of this technique owned by the Derek Williams Trust and hanging in National Museum Cardiff.’

Director of Art Fund, Jenny Waldman said: ‘This still life by Giorgio Morandi encourages us to look again at the everyday objects which he paints with muted intensity. I’m delighted that Art Fund has been able to help Amgueddfa Cymru acquire this rare Morandi painting for their collection – one of only nine in UK public collections – made possible thanks to our National Art Pass members. It’s wonderful that visitors to National Museum Cardiff can now enjoy this remarkable work for years to come.’

Still Life with Bottles is now on display in Gallery 13, National Museum Cardiff. For more information, visit museum.wales