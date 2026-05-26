Ancient archaeology event returning to 5,000-year-old Welsh monument

A famous prehistoric Welsh landmark will once again host its popular open day this summer, complete with ancient crafts, archaeology demonstrations and guided tours.

Bryn Celli Ddu (‘Mound in the Dark Grove’) on Ynys Môn dates back to around 3000 BC. Excavated in the late 1920s, it features a narrow stone passage to an octagonal burial chamber, and replaced an original stone circle built around the henge.

Artefacts including human bones, arrowheads and carved stones have been excavated from the site, and it also features a distinctive pillar within its burial chamber, carved with unique serpentine patterns.

The site has also generate significant interest for its “celestial secret” — once a year at sunrise on the summer solstice, the burial chamber is illuminated with shafts of light from the passageway.

Now in the care of Cadw, the site is the location of the annual Bryn Celli Ddu Ancient Archaeology Alive event, a day of living history with several activities for families.

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This year’s free-to-enter Ancient Archeology Alive will take place on Saturday 13 June from 11am until 4pm, and visitors can take part in a bilingual archaeology tour of the monument with Rhys Mwyn.

Also on offer are live flint knapping and bronze casting demonstrations with prehistoric technology experts from AncientCraft, as well as learning more about ancient pot making techniques, natural dyes, ochre mineral paint pigments and the colourful geology of the island with Stone Science.

Food demonstrations and a range of hands-on experimental archaeology activities will take place, with coffee and refreshments available on the day from Dragon Roastery.

Cadw wrote: “Bryn Celli Ddu and its surrounding landscape is truly magical. One of the most important aspects of being there is the fabulous surroundings: the monument is not only beautiful but is also one of the most important and best-preserved examples of a Neolithic passage tomb in Wales, dating to around 5,000 years old.

“Come and find out more about this special place, and enjoy a day of living history, exhibits, live demonstrations, flint knapping, pot making, geology displays, food demonstrations and a range of hands-on experimental archaeology activities for all the family.”

For more information and to book a guided tour of Bryn Celli Ddu, visit Cadw’s site here.