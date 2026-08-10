Andrea Bocelli returns to Wales after 20 years to headline first show in country

Carla Feric, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will return to Wales after 20 years to perform his first headline concert in the country.

The classical musician, 67, will perform at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff next year in the inaugural Land of Song Festival, celebrating the musical heritage of Wales.

The new biennial festival was inspired by Wales’s reputation as the land of song, and will bring together world-renowned artists, choirs and audiences to celebrate music and community.

Bocelli said: “Throughout my career I have been fortunate to perform in many extraordinary places around the world, and I am thrilled to be making my first headline appearance in Wales.

“The country’s rich choral heritage and deep connection with music make this city a fitting setting for this special concert.

“I am looking forward to an unforgettable evening in Cardiff.”

Bocelli is famed for hits such as Time To Say Goodbye and The Prayer, and has performed for the royal family, popes and many US presidents.

He is one of the most successful classical artists of all time and has won multiple major awards, six Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during his almost four-decade career.

Bocelli has also performed at major events around the world, such as the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

He last took to the stage in Wales in 2005, and will return for the highly anticipated festival on May 8 and 9.

The event will also include the Cor World Choir event – a mass choral experience consisting of more than 20,000 individuals.

It began in Cardiff in 1992, and is one of the largest celebrations of collective singing staged in Wales, honouring the country’s heritage and global choral tradition.

It also led to the development of a youth version of the event – Young Voices – and the chief executive of the organisation, Ben Lewis, hailed the festival for “bringing thousands of singers together in a powerful celebration of community, culture and the shared joy of music”.

‘Exciting’

Jennifer Burke, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for culture, parks and events, said: “Wales has a long and rich musical tradition and we’re looking forward to welcoming this new festival to Cardiff to be part of the city’s diverse and exciting musical future.

“The chance to experience Andrea Bocelli’s captivating voice, followed the next day by one of the largest celebrations of collective singing ever staged in Wales, makes for a spectacular launch to the biennial Land of Song Festival and signals the start of what promises to be a really special event and a major celebration of music in Wales.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Further information is available at myticket.co.uk/artists/land-of-song-festival.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.