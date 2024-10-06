Angharad releases final single from acclaimed album

Acclaimed Welsh singer-songwriter, Angharad, has released the final single from her debut album ‘Motherland’ – the delicately beautiful ballad, ‘Time, Time Again’.

Following the success of her Welsh Music Prize-shortlisted album, this single is a poignant conclusion to her deeply personal and reflective body of work.

In Angharad’s own words, ‘Time, Time Again’ is “simply a song about the passing of time.

She said: “The song explores our often complex relationship with time, encouraging listeners to embrace its flow rather than resist it. It’s about our perception of time, and how to lean into it, and work with it rather than constantly fighting against it.”

Motherhood

The ballad takes on additional emotional depth with the experience of motherhood serving as a central inspiration.

She shared: “Having children puts the passing of time into stark reality. Your time is no longer your own, and the speed in which it passes is hard to comprehend.”

These themes resonate deeply, capturing the universal feeling of time slipping by, especially poignant for parents and caregivers.

Written during the stillness of the pandemic, ‘Time, Time Again’ is a product of a moment when the world collectively slowed down.

Introspection

Angharad recalls how the song began during an online songwriting retreat hosted by Chris Difford of Squeeze, made possible by the Help Musicians charity.

She shared: “The initial idea for this song was conceived following a creative stimulus from him, but was completed some weeks after.” This creative process led to a piece that feels both introspective and timeless.

‘Time, Time Again’ carries the same heartfelt lyricism and lush, emotive soundscapes that have defined ANGHARAD’s work, with her soulful voice at the heart of the arrangement.

It serves as a final chapter to ‘Motherland’, a record that has already garnered critical acclaim for its blend of folk, disco, alternative pop and deeply personal storytelling.

This latest release solidifies ANGHARAD as a rising star in the Welsh music scene and beyond, one who is unafraid to tackle the intricacies of life, love, and time with grace and vulnerability.

