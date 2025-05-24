Animated TV comedy set in Ebbw Vale gets second season

BBC Comedy and BBC Cymru Wales have commissioned a second season of The Golden Cobra, heralding the return to our screens of Ebbw Vale’s worst takeaway.

The adult animated comedy features Basil, the short-tempered owner, who lives at the takeaway with his level-headed wife Samita and Mona, their frustrated teenage daughter.

Other regular visitors include their adult son, Jub, who isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, and delivery driver Nick who is fresh out of prison and trying to make amends with his estranged wife, Claire, and son, Rhys.

Success

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales said: “The Golden Cobra is back by popular demand and we’re delighted to recommission it. Adam Llewellyn is a comedy genius who deserves all the plaudits he’s getting for one of the most original comedy animations in existence.”

We return to The Golden Cobra as owner Basil grapples with the new found success of the business. A face from Nick’s past makes an unwelcome return, Jub makes some big life changes, Samita takes the law into her hands, and there’s an adventure on the high seas.

Director Adam Llewellyn says: “We’re really excited to be working on the next chapter of The Golden Cobra and to explore more of the animated world Ebbw Vale from series one with more cutting-edge animation than ever; expect to see the character’s legs actually move!”

Response

Dan Thomas and Sarah Breese at Beastly Media say: “We’ve had an amazing response from fans of the show, especially from the people of Ebbw Vale and we’re so proud to be able to showcase the talent the region has to offer.”

Nick Andrews added: “Comedy in Wales is in really good shape with all of our comedy slate now co-commissioned with BBC Comedy.”

The show is set in and around Ebbw Vale, and is produced entirely in Wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

