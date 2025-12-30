Anthony Hopkins celebrates 50 years sober in inspiring New Years message

Amelia Jones

Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a deeply personal New Year message, marking 50 years of sobriety.

In an Instagram reel posted to his 6 million followers, the Oscar-winning actor begins on a light note. “Hi everyone. Well here we are. Another happy New Year coming up,” he says. “Lots of cheer, lots of fun and all that… congratulations on reaching another year, all of you.”

But Hopkins soon reveals there is a deeper reason behind his message. “My only problem was I had too good a time,” he says with blunt honesty. “Because 50 years ago today, I was nearly killed. I drove my car in a drunken blackout.”

Describing the incident that forced him to confront his drinking, he explains: “That’s the way it was. I realised at that point that I was having too much fun. It was called alcoholism.”

Hopkins speaks candidly about seeking help and choosing a different path. “I stopped without bragging, I got help and 50 years ago today was the end.”

A fresh start

With the New Year coming up, many people use January to rethink their relationship with alcohol. In 2025, around 10% of adults in Britain planned to take part in Dry January, with slightly higher participation in Wales at 12%.

New research from Alcohol Change UK says that around 17.5 million adults plan to take a month off alcohol in the new year.

The organisation’s research also suggests that those who take part in Dry January are more likely to reduce their alcohol consumption in the long term, rather than simply abstaining for one month.

In Wales, public health experts have previously highlighted alcohol-related harm as a significant concern, with campaigns such as Dry January seen as a positive step in encouraging people to reflect on their habits and make healthier choices.

The growing popularity of alcohol-free drinks and sober-curious lifestyles has also helped to normalise taking a break from drinking.

Reflection

Hopkins released a similar video last year , where he poignantly said: “It’s not a terrible deal – it’s a condition if you’re allergic to alcohol. Get some help – there’s plenty of help around.”

Speaking directly to those who may be questioning their own habits, he offered gentle encouragement without judgement: “To anyone out there who’s got a little problem with having too much, you know, check it out.

“Without being a killjoy, I just wish you well. Choose life instead of the opposite. Life, life, life and more life.”

He ends the video on a warm and optimistic note, wishing viewers well for the year ahead. “Anyway, happy New Year and a happy, happy life.”

He ends the video by smiling warmly and giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

In recent years, Hopkins has spoken extensively about his journey to sobriety, especially ahead of the release of his autobiography earlier this year.

In the book, he reflects on his challenging upbringing in Port Talbot, his route into acting, his battle with addiction and his life and career so far.

If you’re experiencing issues with alcohol, contact Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline on 0808 808 2234 or email [email protected] 24 hours a day, 7 days a week