Anthony Hopkins channels Hannibal Lecter while wearing Skims face wrap

Sir Anthony Hopkins has channelled his Silence Of The Lambs character in a video of him wearing the new face wrap from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

The Welsh star, 87, posted a video to Instagram in which he is wearing the band from Skims, which sculpts the face and offers “ultra-soft jaw support”, according to adverts.

Sir Anthony says: “Hello Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” before making a noise with his teeth that mimics a scene from the film when his cannibalistic character is talking about eating a person’s liver.

He captioned the video: “Thank you Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner.”

The actor’s portrayal of psychotic serial killer Hannibal Lecter won him the leading actor gong at the 1992 Academy Awards.

In the film, Lecter is often seen wearing a tan face mask to prevent him from biting others while imprisoned.

Sir Anthony is widely considered to be one of the world’s greatest living actors and is also known for starring in The Silence Of The Lambs sequel Hannibal (2001) and its prequel Red Dragon (2002).

Skims launched its first collection in 2019 and has already sold out of its new seamless sculpt face wrap, which is retailing for £52.

Kardashian’s brand will open its first UK store next summer on London’s Regent Street after signing a deal with the Crown Estate.

