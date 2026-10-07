Apple TV announces release of new comedy series by Gavin and Stacey writers

Amelia Jones

Welsh actor and writer Ruth Jones is set to reunite with her Gavin & Stacey co-star James Corden for a brand-new series coming to Apple TV in 2027.

The pair will star in The Choir, a new comedy drama which has now been officially announced by Apple following reports last year that the duo were working together on a new project.

Jones and Corden became household names through the hugely successful BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which followed the lives of two families connected by the relationship between Gavin and Stacey.

The show has remained a firm favourite with audiences in Wales and across the UK, with its 2024 Christmas Day finale becoming the most-watched scripted programme in the UK ever, according to the BBC.

Their new project will see the pair take on very different roles. Corden plays Ben, a man who has spent years living overseas, while Jones stars as his sister Lisa, who has remained in their small English hometown.

After an unexpected turn of events, Ben is forced to return home and reconnect with the family and community he left behind. His attempts to rebuild his relationship with Lisa lead him towards a struggling local choir.

The series will explore themes including family, friendship, relationships and music, with Apple describing it as a comedy drama.

The cast also includes a number of major names, with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, James McAvoy and Jim Broadbent among the guest stars.

For Welsh viewers, the reunion of Jones and Corden is likely to attract particular interest given the pair’s long association with one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms.

While The Choir will tell an entirely new story, its focus on family, relationships and community could appeal to audiences who have enjoyed the warmth and humour of Gavin & Stacey.

The series is expected to arrive on Apple TV in 2027, although an exact release date has yet to be announced.

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