Applications for artist residency program on remote Welsh Island open

Applications for a two-week artist residency program on a Welsh island have opened for summer 2026.

The Bardsey Island Trust has announced the 2026 Artist Residency Program on Ynys Enlli, with support from The Ashley Family Foundation, will run from 25 July to 8 August.

They are offering two-week residencies to give emerging and established artists in Wales a chance to immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and inspiring environment.

During the residency each artist will be required to deliver one public engagement session per week of their stay such as an artist talk, open studio, or guided walk, allowing for the artists to give back to the community and share insights, observations and creative ideas.

The artists will also be able to showcase their work with the Enlli Bardsey website stating that they are “working to secure spaces for artists to exhibit, perform, or publish work created during the residency.”

The shop on Enlli also sells artists prints and cards on a commission basis.

Artist Carol Shearman stays on Enlli between June and September, and has an adjacent studio to the Artist in Residence. As such she will be available for informal advice, friendly chats, and creative problem-solving for the artists on the program.

‘Eligibility’

Visual artists from any discipline and at any career stage are welcomed on the programme but they must live in Wales to be eligible to apply.

Collaborative residencies are also accepted and artists should make a note of this in their application if they would like to apply with another artist.

Artists will be provided with self-catering accommodation in Llofft Nant where they will have access to an open-plan kitchen and living area with an upstairs bedroom.

For collaborative residencies the accommodation provided has two single beds in a shared twin bedroom.

There will also be dedicated studio space provided for each artist.

There is no guest Wi-Fi however there is limited 4G coverage in some areas of the island.

There is no charge for the residency itself, however artists are responsible for covering their own transport, boat travel, and materials.

Artists are also required to arrange any necessary insurance for the residency.

‘How to apply’

Applications to the program are now open and you can apply here. If you don’t have a Google account you can apply here.

Welsh is the working language of the Enlli Trust and Island Life, and as such they encourage applications in the Welsh language.

The trust shared that applications will be reviewed during March, and successful applicants will be contacted at the beginning of April. Due to the volume of applications they expect to receive, they note they are unable to offer individual feedback.

The application deadline is 28 February 2026 at midday.

Find out more information about the residency program on the Enlli Bardsey website or their social media.