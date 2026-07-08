Applications open for grassroots artists to perform at major Cardiff music festival

Amelia Jones

An iconic Cardiff venue is inviting grassroots performers to apply for slots at a city-wide music festival this autumn.

Clwb Ifor Bach have announced on social media that they’ve opened applications to grassroots music artists to perform at Sŵn festival.

Sŵn Festival is an award-winning, multi-venue music festival held annually in Cardiff. It was co-founded in 2007 by BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens and promoter John Rostron, the three-day event takes over various grassroots venues across the city centre to showcase hundreds of emerging and breakthrough artists.

The festival will be taking place on the 15th, 16th and 17th October this year across 11 grassroots music venues in Cardiff City Centre. It is primarily focused on music discovery, championing a diverse array of genres including: indie, punk, and alternative rock.

Unlike previous years, applications are now only open to Welsh artists. This means that at least one member of any applying band or group must either have been born in Wales or currently live in Wales.

As well as this new eligibility requirement, successful applicants will also receive one-to-one mentoring from industry professionals through Sŵn Connect.

Artists that are successfully selected from the apply to play scheme will receive a payment for their performance, festival catering, festival backline and a wristband for the whole music festival and access to music conference, Sŵn Connect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sŵn (@swnfestival)

The initial wave of performers announced includes: Dove Ellis, Cardinals, Dana Margolin, Working Men’s Club, Bel Cobain, HMLTD, Lucia & The Best Boys, and The Orielles.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Clwb Ifor Bach said: “2026 APPLY TO PLAY IS OPEN!

“We’re on the hunt for the next lot of grassroots talent to welcome to Wales’ leading music discovery festival, reckon that’s you?”

You have to be 18+ to apply. Applications will be open from the 3rd July 2025 and applications will close on the 18th July 2025. They will aim to get back to successful applicants by the 13th August 2025.

You can apply here.