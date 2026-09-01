Arcadia brings Doctor Who stars to Cardiff next month

Nation.Cymru staff

Doctor Who convention Arcadia is to return to Cardiff’s Temple of Peace this October.

The Temple of Peace is a well-known location to Whovians (Doctor Who fans). It was the location used for filming some of the most popular Doctor Who episodes of the past 21 years.

It was Platform One in The End of the World, and the Senate of New New York in Gridlock. It also appeared as part of the Silurian city in The Hungry Earth/Cold Blood, and the Temple in Fires of Pompeii.

The Temple of Peace also provided the setting for the climax of Eleventh Doctor story Let’s Kill Hitler. Appropriately, then, one of the guests for Arcadia is Albert Welling, who played the German Fuhrer in that episode.

Fellow guest Simon Carnew was a Cyberman in Nightmare in Silver – yet another story which used the Cardiff location for filming. But Carnew has also been in a host of other Doctor Who episodes as a creature performer, not just as Cybermen, but as Daleks, Sandmen, Spacesuit zombies, Movellans, Judoon, and much more.

Also on the list of guests are costume designers Louise Page and Ray Holman. Page worked on Doctor Who from The Christmas Invasion to The End of Time, and was responsible for the iconic looks of the Tenth Doctor and his companions Rose, Martha, and Donna, as well as so many other characters and aliens.

Holman provided costume designs for episodes Blink and Turn Left, before returning to the show full time for Series Five, and making further returns for Series 9 and Series 11, 12, and 13. As such, he was the originator of the key costumes for the Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker, as well as revamping Peter Capaldi’s look as a time travelling rock star.

Other guests for Arcadia include creature performer Tim Dane Reid (Dalek, Cyberman ‘Patient’, Spoonhead, Monk, Kasavian, and more) and puppeteer Josh Elwell (Goblin King, Space Babies, Scoot the droid, and Sutekh.) Elwell was also a Lakertyan in 1980s story Time and the Rani!

Fans can expect further guest announcements for the one day convention on the 10th of October organised by Cygnus Alpha Events.

Tickets are £95, including full access, an autograph from each guest, and a buffet lunch.

You can order your tickets now from the Cygnus Alpha website

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