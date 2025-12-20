Archdruid’s new musical set to tour in 2026

A new children’s musical penned by poet, lyricist, and current Archdruid of Wales Mererid Hopwood will tour theatres across the country in 2026.

Dosbarth Miss Prydderch a Lleidr y Lleisiau, based on Mererid Hopwood’s books, is a co-production between Theatr Cymru, Yr Egin and Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch with the support of Theatrau Sir Gâr, will also feature music by Seiriol Davies.

The show, “brimming with mischief, music and imagination,” brings the adventures and characters of the book to the stage.

With Ysgol Gwaelod y Garn under threat of closure, Alfred and his friends are trying to find a way to save it when a strict new teacher joins the staff.

Before long, it becomes clear that she’s much more than an average teacher… and if anyone can help the children save their school, it’s Miss Prydderch!

As the class travel to a magical world, an exciting adventure awaits where the friends can defeat their fears and find their voices.

Mererid Hopwood said: “Miss Prydderch and her class have been with me for more than 20 years. Different to the process of putting stories on paper, a script is a collaborative piece. We’ve selected characters and combined three books into one show, but the message is the same, Elen and Alfred are the same and the magical Miss Prydderch is the same.

“I must thank everyone who’s been part of this project and hope that children – big and small – enjoy the journey from page to stage”.

Director Ffion Wyn Bowen will work alongside Steffan Donnelly as Associate Director, marking the first time the Artistic Directors of Theatr Arad Goch and Theatr Cymru will be collaborating.

Donnelly, Theatr Cymru’s Artistic Director said: “I’m so pleased to announce this co-production with our wonderful partners, Yr Egin and Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch.

“From the very beginning, it was clear that the three organisations had a shared excitement for this magical musical and for collaborating to create a truly thrilling theatrical experience for children in Wales.

“With Mererid’s script and iconic characters, Seiriol’s incredible music, a brilliant creative team and Ffion at the helm, I know this will be an unforgettable production and I can’t wait to see the response from young audiences across Wales on our national tour.”

Composer Seiriol Davies, author and performer behind How to Win Against History, Corn Gwlad, Milky Peaks and Betty: A Sort of Musical, will add to the mischievous script with original songs.

He said: “Mererid’s stories have enchanted children for years and it’s a joy and an honour to be part of bringing them to live audiences in a show filled with fun, mischief and wisdom. I can’t wait to see the vision that this team will bring to Welsh stages – I’m sure it’ll be marvellously mad!”

The production also includes set and costumes by Cai Dyfan, lighting by Cara Hood and choreography by Cêt Haf, with Lynwen Haf as Music Director, Eädyth Crawford as Sound Designer and Steffan Rhys Williams as Music Producer. The cast will be announced in the coming months.

Yr Egin were initially responsible for the idea of the production – with research periods and successful developments since 2020. Carys Ifan, Yr Egin’s director said: “Yr Egin is the perfect place for nurturing ideas, and it’s been a pleasure to develop these incredible books for the stage.

“It’s been several years since I read these books to my son, but I always thought they would make a great stage show! I’m so excited that families and schools audiences will have the opportunity to see this amazing production in 2026. It’s very exciting to co-produce with experienced partners and to provide unique opportunities for students at University of Wales Trinity Saint David too.

“Yr Egin’s vision is to spark creative energy and I’m confident that this will happen across Wales with this magical musical”.

Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch brings years of experience creating memorable theatre pieces for children and young people.

Ffion Wyn Bowen, Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch’s Artistic Director said: “For decades, young audiences have been familiar with seeing Arad Goch’s productions at theatres across Wales during the summer with productions such as Sgleinio’r Lleuad, Cerdyn Post o Wlad y Rwla a Twm Sion Cati.

“This year, it’s been very exciting to work with Yr Egin and Theatr Cymru to bring this magical adaptation of Mererid Hopwood’s popular books Dosbarth Miss Prydderch to life on stages across the country. I’m looking forward to going on an adventure on the magic carpet with Miss Prydderch, Alfred and their friends.”

Dosbarth Miss Prydderch a Lleidr y Lleisiau will be touring theatres across Wales from 6 June – 4 July 2026 for primary schools and families.

The Tour

Lyric Theatre, Carmarthen: 06 – 09.06.26

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff: 12 + 13.06.26

Theatr Felinfach, Dyffryn Aeron: 16 + 17.06.26

Aberystwyth Arts Centre: 19 + 20.06.26

Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli: 23.06.26

Galeri, Caernarfon: 25 + 26.06.26

Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl: 30.06.26

Pontio, Bangor: 02 + 03.07.26