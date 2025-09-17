Art and photography exhibition marks 60 years since the drowning of Tryweryn

A new exhibition has opened at the National Library of Wales to mark sixty years since the flooding of the Tryweryn valley to create a reservoir for Liverpool.

The TRYWERYN 60 exhibition brings together powerful images and artistic responses to this tragic moment in the history of Wales.

The exhibition features striking photographs by renowned photographer and journalist Geoff Charles, who captured the passionate protests against the flooding, the final days of the community, and the lasting impact of the loss.

Alongside these are contemporary works of art inspired by this dark and difficult chapter in Wales’ past that explore memory, identity, and justice.

Exhibition highlights include:

John Meirion Morris’ Cofeb Tryweryn

Stained Water by Peter Davies

by Peter Davies The Day is Drawing Near (Mae’r Dydd yn Agosau) by Claudia Williams, and

by Claudia Williams, and Protest by Luned Rhys Parri.

“Dark chapter in our history”

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said:“Without a doubt this is a timely and powerful exhibition to remind us of a dark chapter in our history.

“The Exhibitions Team has presented archival and visual material alongside creative responses that bring the history to life, which continues to stimulate and provoke to this day.

The exhibition should appeal to everyone who wants to appreciate and remember Tryweryn’s legacy.”

Mari Elin Jones, Interpretation Officer at the National Library of Wales said: “Working on this exhibition has shown how the loss of a single community can echo across generations, and I hope visitors will reflect on what Tryweryn still means for Wales today.”

Through image and imagination, TRYWERYN 60 invites visitors to reflect on what it means to lose a special place, and why such losses continue to resonate to the present day.

The TRYWERYN 60 exhibition can be found in the Upper Central Hall of the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth, and is open until 14 March 2026.