Article asks ‘Does The Spectator hate the Welsh?’

Amelia Jones

An article that appeared in The Spectator on St David’s Day questioned whether the publication ‘hates’ the Welsh.

Rory Sutherland, who writes a fortnightly column for the magazine, said he devoted last week’s column to “a celebration of the world’s most under-appreciated ethnic group.”

In the column, Sutherland argues that Wales is frequently overlooked in favour of Scotland.

He writes: “The Spectator’s editorial policy suffers from a Pictish delusion that its readers are eager to hear of the appointment of a new procurator fiscal in Ayrshire, or political divides on Pitlochry council, while having zero interest in the finer country to the west.”

The piece goes on to explore Welsh identity, with Sutherland humorously noting that it is broadly defined and includes those with partial ancestry.

“Consequently, in defining Welshness, we need to include people who are only partly Welsh,” he writes.

“By ancestry, I am 50 per cent more Welsh than Tom Jones, who is only a quarter Welsh, but since the phrase ‘More Welsh than Tom’ is obviously absurd, we must account for the peculiar nature of Welsh genetics in compiling a list of great Welsh people.

“I therefore treat Welsh DNA as genetically dominant, like brown eyes.”

He also talks about notable Welsh academics and inventions, saying: “Pi and the equals sign were both Welsh inventions, as was the hydrogen fuel cell, the ball bearing, the microphone, the NHS and money-laundering; Murray ‘The Camel’ Humphreys (parents from Powys) was known as ‘the nicest man in the mob’.

“And while the atom bomb was designed by a lot of skinny nerds in spectacles, it was a fat, half-Welsh bloke who made it all happen: the great General Leslie Groves.”

The article also uses humour to compare Welsh cultural expression with that of other nations, suggesting the Welsh are less inclined toward overt displays of national identity.

“You didn’t know this, did you? Perhaps the Welsh should market themselves more aggressively, turning up at weddings in a contrived national costume, say, or insisting on playing an atonal musical instrument on otherwise enjoyable occasions.

“Nor is there an equivalent Welsh imperative to the urge to dress as a leprechaun on St Patrick’s Day before vomiting on the street – a compulsion felt by Americans with barely two strands of Irish DNA to rub together.

“And, for the record, St Patrick was Welsh.”

The full article is available here.