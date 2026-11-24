Nation.Cymru Staff

An artist who creates printing ink using the fossilised remains of a 200-million-year-old squid is bringing an exhibition exploring ancient landscapes, mythology and memory to south Wales.

Modern Relics, a solo exhibition by award-winning artist Matthew Lintott will show at Cwmbran’s Llantarnam Grange from 5 December 2026 until 27 February 2027.

In the exhibition, Bristol-based printmaker Matthew draws on myths and geology to unearth the past, the wild, and the remote, taking viewers back to ancient landscapes and materials.

Inspired by traditional Japanese woodblock techniques, Matthew prints predominantly by hand, without the use of a printing press.

Working with geological material, including the fossilised remains of a 200 million year old squid, he produces his own printing ink, reanimating the ancient material into a new form.

Matthew also draws on conversations and field research with a paleobiologist, works with mountaineering photographs taken by his late father, and prints with his Jurassic inks, exploring how perceptions of deep time and space can affect our relationship with the land.

Works include a sculpture of Ammon’s Horn, which echoes the preserving power of bog wood and the beginnings of fossilisation, and Deep Time Audio, which brings elemental forces and personal fossil hunting expeditions into an immersive soundscape.

Through blurring the past and the present, he invites viewers to look back, reflect, and shift perspectives to transform the present.

Matthew has exhibited across the UK and internationally in the USA and Japan, with solo exhibitions in London, Bristol and Minnesota, and was also part of Llantarnam Grange’s annual graduate exhibition Portal in 2021.

His work has featured in national and international publications, including the California Journal of Printmaking, and he was awarded the editorial prize by Printmaking Today at Woolwich contemporary print fair.

Savanna Dumelow, Exhibitions Officer, Llantarnam Grange said: “We first worked with Matthew back in 2021 when he was selected to be part of our annual graduate exhibition Portal. We were all struck by the fascinating themes and outstanding craftsmanship of his printmaking.

“Since then we have continued our conversations, exhibiting his work in two group shows, before curating this solo exhibition, Modern Relics. It’s truly a pleasure to be sharing these pieces at Llantarnam Grange, in an exhibition that reflects both his dedication and skill to his craft along with a sensitivity to his subject, materials, and the land that we all come from and return to.”

Modern Relics is open Monday through Saturday from 9.30am until 4pm from 5 December 2026 to 27 February 2027 at Llantarnam Grange, Cwmbran’s centre for art and craft.

There will be an opening event in the gallery Saturday 5 December, from 12pm to 2pm, where Matthew will present an Artist Talk.

For more information, visit the gallery’s website here.