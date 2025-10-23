Artist produces Dylan inspired video for Caerphilly by-election

Desmond Clifford

This may look vaguely familiar..? Artist David Garner has been inspired by Bob Dylan’s

famous “Subterranean Homesick Blues” – effectively the first ever music video – to produce

a contemporary commentary.

The performance also references Charlie Chaplin, a major influence on the artist, and his film “The Great Dictator”.

Ebbw Vale

David tells me that Chaplin visited Ebbw Vale early in his career, amazingly. And as we know, Bob Dylan, still truckin’, visits Swansea in a couple of weeks.

It’s hard not to think that Wales is the centre of the cultural world sometimes.

Fun fact: the original Bob Dylan film was shot in an alley behind the Savoy Hotel in 1965 and Allen Ginsberg helped prepare the cue cards.

You’ll have to guess where David Garner’s mysterious film was shot.