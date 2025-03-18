Artists selected for 2025 Comedy Lab Cymru announced

Following an outstanding first year, Comedy Lab Cymru – a mentoring programme for Wales’ finest young comedy talent – is back with six new up and coming Welsh comedians who are set to showcase new work on Channel Four and S4C.

Little Wander, S4C and Channel 4’s Comedy Lab Cymru (formerly known as the Artist Development Programme) will see the three organisations continuing their partnership to deliver the scheme for emerging Welsh (and Wales-based) comedy writer-performers, providing career development opportunities and opening the door to future creative commissions.

The selected artists have been paired with mentors to work on comedy pieces to be showcased to Channel 4 and S4C commissioners at the Machynlleth and Aberystwyth Comedy Festivals in 2025 with the intention of developing this work into future TV projects.

The programme provides artists with paid development time, professional mentorship, industry masterclasses and opportunities to broaden their knowledge and experience of the comedy industry.

Laurie Watts, an S4C Artist Development Programme Participant in 2024, said: “My time on the Little Wander Artist’s Development Programme gave me access to incredibly valuable opportunities at an early stage in my career.

“I learnt a lot about the industry through workshops, forged exciting connections through my mentor and pushed myself to write and perform an hour long bilingual show at Aberystwyth.

“I would recommend the program to any aspiring Welsh comics”

Iestyn Jones, another S4C Artist Development Programme Participant, added: “As a newbie, I found Little Wander’s Comedy Artist Development Programme an amazing opportunity to learn from professionals, experiment with ideas and to try something new.

“And to showcase my work at Machynlleth and Aberystwyth Comedy Festivals was daunting, nerve-racking but, most importantly, a whole load of fun.”

6 artists have been selected for the programme. Half of them will work predominantly in Welsh, showcasing to S4C, and half will work predominantly in English, showcasing to Channel 4.

The artists have the opportunity to work in both languages throughout the programme.

Artists selected for the S4C side of the programme

Harri Dobbs is a bilingual comedian from Caerphilly. When he’s not missconstrewing Welsh history or hosting podcasts, he leads audiences all around Wales through a bilingual adventure game where every choice is the wrong one. He’s written for stage, radio and film despite not being able to spell misconstriw.

“I can’t wait to make my work into something real through this programme. I’ve been messing about for long enough and am ready to be more like the comedians I look up to.”

Fflur Pierce is a Welsh stand-up comedian who began performing in 2022 and has since made waves with a comedic style blending observational humor, storytelling, and cultural insights, she brings the unique perspective of an autistic, LGBTQ+ working-class woman to the stage.

“I’m extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to develop my skills as a comedian, and work with likeminded people to do comedy in the Welsh language. I believe projects like this have the opportunity to propel our language forward into the future by giving people the opportunity to have their voices heard and to be listened to.”

Gruffudd Owen is a poet, playwright and script writer originally from Pwllheli. His debut comedy drama ‘Parti Priodas’ (A Wedding Party) toured Wales with Theatr Cymru in 2024. He lives in Cardiff with his family where he survives mainly on a diet of cold coffee and the bits of toast his children kindly dropped on the floor.

He shared: “I’m thrilled to be taking part in this programme! I’ve always loved writing and performing comedy and this is a perfect opportunity to gain more experience and (hopefully) make people laugh!”

Artists selected for the Channel 4 side of the programme

Mel Owen is an award-winning comedian with writing credits on Netflix, BBC Radio 4, Channel 4 and BBC One. She created one of Wales’ most listened-to podcasts Mel Mel Jal, as shortlisted for a British Podcast Award, and co-presents the highly-acclaimed Welsh politics podcast For Wales See Wales. Following her sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show, Mel is looking to expand her written work by leading her own scripted project.

“I am so excited to be a part of this project having seen the excellent work produced through it last year. I am keen to elevate my written projects and this is the ideal programme through which to do so!”

Cerys Bradley is an autistic and non-binary alternative comedian. Described as a “great storyteller” by the Guardian, their award-winning work uses improv, audience participation, and props to explore queer and neurodivergent experiences. They have performed on Dave and BBC Wales and their stand-up for comedy central and BBC Sesh has received millions of views on TikTok and Facebook.

“I’m really excited to be working with Little Wander. I’m looking forward to meeting the other artists and seeing the things that they create and I’m hoping that this opportunity will help me get a little closer to making my sitcom.”

Carwyn Blayney grew up in rural Ceredigion, but has been living in London now for the past three years after graduating from the National Film and Television School’s Comedy Writing Diploma. As a stand up, his achievements include reaching the Final of So You Think You’re Funny? doing Tour Support for Elis James, performing numerous times on S4C and he is the current holder of Welsh Unsigned Stand Up of the Year. He has comedy writing credits on BBC Radio 4, Radio Scotland and Radio Wales, and has recently appeared in S4C’s Sitcom Pilot RSVP and will soon be appearing in Ar Led, also on S4C.

Carwyn returns to the programme, having stepped in at the last minute last year after another participant had dropped out. He now has the opportunity to complete the full year programme.

“I was very pleased to have joined the programme for a few months last year, I got so much out of just that short spell, so to have the opportunity now to do the full year is very exciting. I’m looking forward to diving back in”.

