Arts Council of Wales appoints new Head of Music

Arts Council of Wales has announced the appointment of Roger Wilson as Head of Music. He will take up the post in July 2026.

Roger Wilson brings over 30 years’ experience as a musician, educator and arts leader.

A conservatoire-trained performer, he has worked across the commercial, jazz and classical sectors with a wide range of artists including Lesley Garrett, Bryn Terfel, James Brown and Quincy Jones.

His performing career includes work in major music theatre productions and with orchestras including the BBC Concert Orchestra and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Alongside his performing work, Roger has held senior roles across the UK music sector, including with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, Kent County Youth Orchestra and Grand Union Orchestra.

Earlier in his career, as Education Manager at the Royal Opera House, he developed national education programmes and partnerships, working with musicians, venues and communities across the UK.

He joins Arts Council of Wales from Black Lives in Music, where he is Co-founder and Director of Operations, leading work to address inequality and support change across the music industry.

As Head of Music, Roger will lead on the development and delivery of Arts Council of Wales’ music strategy, working closely with artists, organisations and partners across Wales.

The role includes shaping investment priorities, supporting the sustainability of music organisations and festivals, and helping to create opportunities for artists and audiences across a wide range of musical genres.

Catryn Ramasut, Director of Arts at Arts Council of Wales, said: “Finding the right person to lead our Music team has been worth the wait.

”Roger brings outstanding experience as a musician, educator and leader across an extraordinary breadth of the music world, and his commitment to equity and inclusion is exactly the perspective we need as we shape a music sector in Wales that is ambitious, diverse and sustainable.

“The future of music in Wales just got a bit brighter.”

Roger Wilson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Arts Council Wales at this very exciting time. Everyone should be able to experience and enjoy the arts in Wales.

“Utilising my own extensive experience and expertise, I’m joining an amazing team of individuals dedicated to this very important objective”.

Roger will begin his new role on 6 July 2026.