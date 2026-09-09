Arts Council of Wales appoints new Head of Theatre, Performing Arts and Touring

Nation Cymru staff

Arts Council of Wales has announced the appointment of Matt Ball as Head of Theatre, Performing Arts and Touring. He will take up the post in September 2026.

Matt Ball brings over 25 years’ experience as a theatre maker, producer, director, programmer and educator, working across Wales, the UK and internationally.

Swansea-based Matt is a former Artistic Director of Camden People’s Theatre, Creative Associate at National Theatre Wales and Theatre Programmer at Chapter.

His career has included award-nominated productions at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, touring work for young audiences across Wales, presenting site-specific work at St Pancras Station, as well as taking work by Palestinian artists to a festival in Italy.

Alongside his work as a theatre maker, Matt has taught at universities and drama schools and spent seven years working in the United Arab Emirates, teaching at the region’s first Performing Arts Conservatoire. He is also co-author of The Art of Collaboration: Director and Stage Manager as Co-creators and Colleagues, published by Routledge in 2025.

As Head of Theatre, Performing Arts and Touring, Matt will lead on the strategic development of theatre, performing arts and touring across Wales, working with artists, companies, venues and partners.

His role will span the breadth of the sector – including Welsh- and English-language theatre, main-stage work and touring – supporting artistic ambition, widening access and helping to build a resilient and inclusive performing arts sector.

Matt will also lead the implementation of the recommendations of the English Language Theatre Review, while helping to strengthen opportunities for Welsh theatre and performing arts to reach audiences across Wales, the UK and internationally.

Matt Ball said: “I’m delighted to be joining Arts Council Wales at this critical time for theatre, and am really looking forward to working with colleagues old and new across the country to build a stronger, diverse and thriving sector.

“Having worked in the industry in Wales, the UK and internationally for over 25 years, I have a good understanding of the issues we face, and am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside colleagues as Head of Theatre, Performing Arts and Touring to help bring about the changes that are needed.”

Catryn Ramasut, Director of Arts at Arts Council of Wales said: “Finally, it’s curtains up on an exciting new chapter for theatre in Wales. We know this has been a long-awaited appointment, and we’re delighted to welcome Matt to the Arts Council.

“Matt brings deep experience and strategic thinking to the role, and his remit spans the full breadth of theatre in Wales – Welsh- and English-language, main-stage and touring.

“He’ll champion accessible, inclusive and ambitious theatre-making that reaches audiences across the country, while leading the implementation of the English Language Theatre Review recommendations and working with the sector to develop and thrive.”

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