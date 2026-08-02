Arts Council of Wales brings celebration of creativity to National Eisteddfod

Nation.Cymru Staff

Arts Council of Wales has unveiled its National Eisteddfod events programme, including performances, workshops and discussions showcasing creative projects from across the country.

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las will run from 1 – 8 August 2026, celebrating the breadth and vibrancy of creativity supported throughout Wales.

This year’s Arts Council Wales events programme includes:

Tuesday 4 August

4.30 – 5.00pm | Owain & Henry Panel Discussion

Join Director Steffan Donnelly and Playwright Gary Owen in conversation about the highly-anticipated new co-production starring Michael Sheen by the Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre, Owain & Henry, which will be staged at Wales Millennium Centre this November, with support from Arts Council of Wales’ new Major Productions fund. Nest Jenkins will chair.

Wednesday 5 August

Visitors can meet the team behind Esgyn, a project bringing together singing and creative textile communities in north Pembrokeshire by reimagining traditional Welsh costume for today. Inspired by the traditional Betgwn, visitors will be invited to create their own textile corsages using local materials between 1pm-5pm.

Esgyn forms part of Arts Council of Wales and The National Lottery’s innovative Llais y Lle programme, giving communities across Wales a unique voice to explore their relationship with the Welsh language and Welsh identity through creativity.

Thursday 6 August – Arts Council of Wales Takeover Day

On Thursday 6 August, Arts Council of Wales will take over the National Lottery stand for a full day, giving visitors the opportunity to discover the breadth of creativity it supports across Wales through National Lottery funding.

From dance and theatre to traditional music, community creativity, international collaboration, and arts, health and wellbeing, the programme showcases the people, projects and partnerships helping creativity flourish in communities across Wales.

Visitors are welcome to drop in throughout the day to enjoy performances, join discussions, take part in creative activities and meet the artists, organisations and projects supported by Arts Council of Wales.

Programme

10.00–11.00 | Time to Move and Dance!

Join dancer and choreographer Krystal S. Lowe for an energetic dance and movement session for youngsters and the young at heart.

11.00–12.00 | Gwenllian – a new major production by Theatr Cymru

Hear from director Steffan Donnelly and playwright Angharad Elen about Gwenllian, an ambitious new production by Theatr Cymru in partnership with the BBC National Chorus of Wales. Supported through Arts Council of Wales’ new Major Productions Fund, the production is made possible thanks to National Lottery funding.

12.00–1.00pm | Performance and Chat with Gareth Bonello

Musician Gareth Bonello joins Eluned Hâf from Wales Arts International for a performance and conversation exploring Gwrando (Listening) and Gareth’s experience of collaborating with minority language partners from the Eskasoni First Nation in Unama’ki (Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia).

1.00–2.00pm | Panel Discussion

Explore Mari Hwyr! and the evolution of street theatre and spectacle at the National Eisteddfod with performers Clementine and Grace Tonkin-Wells, Mari Hwyr director Osian Meilir, Sioned Edwards from the National Eisteddfod, and Angharad Harrop, Head of Dance at Arts Council of Wales.

2.00–3.00pm | TwmpDaith!

A vibrant celebration of Welsh traditional music and dance featuring a new generation of musicians and dancers from across Wales. Many of the performers first came together through Prosiect WYTH, funded by Arts Council of Wales to promote Welsh traditional dance.

3.00–4.00pm | Music, Identity and Community: Meet Sosej

Meet the team behind Sosej, a project helping young people in the Eisteddfod area explore Wales’ music scene and how it works. Delivered through Arts Council of Wales’ innovative Llais y Lle programme, Sosej gives communities a unique voice to explore their relationship with the Welsh language and Welsh identity through creativity.

4.00–5.00pm | How are you feeling: health, wellbeing and the arts?

Join an interactive singing session in the company of Choirs For Good, exploring the powerful relationship between creativity, health and wellbeing.

Support

As one of the National Lottery’s distributors in Wales, Arts Council of Wales invests in artists, arts organisations and creative projects, helping people across Wales experience and participate in the arts.

The Arts Council will join other causes on the shared National Lottery stand, showcasing the projects and activities made possible through their funding, and the difference these investments make to artists, organisations and communities.

Arts Council of Wales staff will be available throughout the week to speak with visitors about funding opportunities, creative development, and the wide range of activity they support.

Alongside the public programme, Wales Arts International, the international agency of Arts Council of Wales, will welcome a delegation of artists, festival presenters and cultural leaders working with Indigenous and minoritised languages from across North Turtle Island, Euskadi (the Basque Country), Ireland, Scotland, Canada and Mexico.

Celebration

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Wales, said: “The National Eisteddfod is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Welsh culture on all it’s forms and to bring people closer to the artists, organisations and communities behind it.

“We’re delighted to be joining our fellow National Lottery Good Causes throughout the week. The support of National Lottery players enables us to invest in inspiring artistic activity across Wales, and our Thursday programme offers just a snapshot of the people, ideas and projects that this funding helps make possible.

“Whether you want to dance, enjoy live music, discover an exciting new theatre production, explore creativity through textiles, hear about international collaborations or join conversations about language, identity and wellbeing, we hope you’ll come along and join us.”

The National Eisteddfod takes place in Llantŵd, north Pembrokeshire, from 1–8 August 2026. For more information about Arts Council of Wales and their work, visit their site here.

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