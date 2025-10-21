Arts Council of Wales launches Major Productions fund to champion large-scale live arts in Wales

Arts Council of Wales has announced the launch of Major Productions – a new fund designed to support ambitious, high-quality live arts experiences that celebrate Welsh creativity on a larger scale.

Guidelines for the fund have been published on the Arts Council of Wales (ACW) website and organisations are being encouraged to check the eligibility of their projects before applications open on Monday 3 November 2025.

Offering awards between £100,000 and £300,000, the fund will be looking to support organisations creating exceptional theatre, dance, and musical theatre productions that can engage significant audiences across Wales and beyond.

Projects should showcase the very best of Welsh and Wales-based talent and demonstrate strong artistic partnerships, bringing additional experienced resource to enhance ambition and quality if needed, together with robust planning and financial sustainability.

Restructure

The new fund reflects ACW’s announcement in July 2025 that it would be restructuring its flagship Lottery funding programme, Create, in response to sector feedback calling for a more targeted and responsive approach to arts investment.

This restructure will introduce six distinct funding streams by 2026, enabling greater clarity and reach across communities and artforms.

Open to Wales-based organisations only, Major Productions is for experienced producers with a track record of delivering outstanding work. There will be one funding round per year.

Vision

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Wales said: “Major Productions reflects part of our vision for the arts in Wales, as a place where the most ambitious and exciting work is created and shared.

“This fund has been shaped by listening to the sector and responding to what organisations told us they need. It was also one of the recommendations in the review we commissioned into English language theatre in Wales.

“With £600,000 available, we know competition for the Major Productions fund will be strong. Wales is full of extraordinary talent and creativity, and we encourage organisations to review the guidance and see if this opportunity is right for them.”

Applications will open Monday November 3 2025 and close on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

Find full eligibility details and guidance on how to apply here.