Arts Council of Wales unveils new appointments as part of restructure

The Arts Council of Wales has confirmed some of the new faces that will join its senior team as the organisation’s restructure moves forward.

The appointments, which ACW says strengthens its commitment to creativity and collaboration, include:

Hannah Raybould as Deputy Director of Equalities and Partnerships

Rosie Dow as Head of Arts, Health and Wellbeing

Hannah Jenkins as Head of Young People and Skills

Two members of staff have moved into new roles: Lisa Matthews-Jones, who has now been confirmed as Deputy Director of Arts, and Louise Wright who will take up a new role as Head of Visual and Applied Arts.

Dafydd Rhys, Catryn Ramasut and Lorna Virgo, Executive Leadership team at Arts Council of Wales said: “We’re excited to welcome individuals whose breadth and depth of experience will help shape the future of the arts in Wales.

“Last year alone, Arts Council of Wales processed over 2,000 funding applications and supported hundreds of organisations and artists to bring bold, creative and impactful projects to life.

“These appointments are not just about sustaining our flagship programmes—they’re about unlocking new possibilities, championing innovation, and ensuring the arts continue to surprise, challenge, and inspire.”

Recruitment to the roles of Head of Dance, Head of Theatre, Performing Arts and Touring and Head of Music continues.

The changes to ACW’s staffing structure are in response to feedback from the sector for a more artform-led approach with easier access to specific expertise and information when needed.

Headed by Director of Arts, Catryn Ramasut, the restructured Arts directorate is designed to strengthen delivery across key programmes and promote artform excellence.

Deputy Director for Equalities and Partnerships, Hannah Raybould, will oversee teams leading ACW’s cross-cutting priority areas (Arts & Health, Young People and Skills, Creative Learning, Engagement and Communities including Night Out). Deputy Director of Arts, Lisa Matthews will have responsibility for artform teams (Music, Theatre, Performing Arts and Touring, Visual & Applied Arts, Dance and Innovation, Digital and Interdisciplinary Arts).

The Executive Leadership team added: “We’re making great progress with the recruitment process and are excited that the transition to our new structure is already underway. We anticipate completing the process by January, which will position us strongly for the year ahead.

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to colleagues who will be moving on at the end of the year for their continued support in helping ensure a smooth transition.

“Organisations and individuals we work with don’t need to take any action now—we’ll keep everyone informed if and when their contacts change.”