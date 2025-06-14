Arts go on prescription to support mental health of young adults

A new scheme using the arts to tackle anxiety and low confidence among young adults has been launched in Bangor.

In a partnership between Frân Wen theatre company, Gwynedd Council Community Arts, Bangor University’s Student Wellbeing Department, and Bodnant Surgery, the scheme is piloting the concept of ‘arts on prescription’ for people aged 18-30, by providing creative activities to improve mental wellbeing.

With signposting from the surgery and the university, individuals can self-refer to a variety of drop-in and intensive sessions with different artists to address symptoms of anxiety, social difficulties and loneliness.

The ‘Wellbeing Studio’ sessions are held at Nyth, Frân Wen’s home in Bangor, where the young people will take part in creative workshops. The aim is to build their confidence and improve mental health in a safe space that allows them to share experiences in a supportive environment.

Power of the arts

Elgan Rhys, Frân Wen’s Head of Engagement, said: “This is an opportunity for young people facing mental health challenges and loneliness to experience the positive impact and power of the arts.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with our partners to run the Wellbeing Studio at Nyth.

“As a creative centre in the heart of Bangor it is an ideal location for the project, and the scheme reflects our vision as a company to offer a safe community for young people to express themselves creatively.”

Preventative action

Dr Nia Hughes from Bodnant Surgery in Bangor added that they were pleased to be able to work together on the new scheme, she said: “We are seeing more and more young people facing mental health challenges and having difficulties socialising due to loneliness.

“So, we welcome this opportunity to put preventative action in place and to be able to support people in our community in a more creative and innovative way.”

The sessions have been developed in collaboration with health and wellbeing experts, with five experienced artists trained by mentors specialising in health and the arts to lead sessions over a six-month pilot period.

The scheme is funded by the Arts Council of Wales’ Arts and Health and Well-being Lottery Fund.

