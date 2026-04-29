Arts venue launches vibrant summer line-up of performances and events

Nation.Cymru Team

Arts centre is set to host a diverse summer season, bringing together theatre, live music, film, community events and family-friendly experiences from May through September.

The Welfare in Ystradgynlais season opens with a landmark moment for Welsh theatre as Addysgu Rita (1–2 May) arrives for the very first time in Welsh.

Presented by Y Consortiwm Cymraeg, this Olivier Award-winning play by Willy Russell, translated by Gwawr Loader, tells the story of Rita, a working-class woman determined to change her life through education, and her reluctant tutor, Frank.

Welsh performers Holly Carpenter and Jeremi Cockram take on the iconic roles. Carpenter, who trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, is known for Port Talbot Gotta Banksy and Dumpy Biscuit, while Cockram is widely recognised for his long-running role as Sion White in Pobol y Cwm.

Established in 2019 by The Welfare, Theatr na nÓg, Theatr Soar and Awen Cultural Trust, Y Consortiwm Cymraeg was created to present high-quality, accessible Welsh-language theatre while supporting communities to engage with the arts and develop their language skills locally. Previous productions include Welsh-language adaptations of Shirley Valentine and The Woman in Black (Y Fenyw Mewn Du), with Addysgu Rita marking their latest collaboration.

The theatre programme continues with the Welsh premiere of White Lies (19 June), a sharp and darkly comic exploration of relationships and identity by Robert Shearman, presented by Lighthouse Theatre.

Physical performance also features strongly, with Something OUTTA Nothing (21 May) from O’Driscoll Collective blending breakin’, immersive audio and storytelling into a unique, audience-led experience where viewers can control the soundtrack and shape their own journey through the performance.

Live music

Live music is a major highlight, with Welsh artist Mari Mathias (9 May) bringing her powerful, landscape-inspired sound, supported by fellow Welsh folk artists Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes. Together, they combine tradition with contemporary energy, creating an evening of rich storytelling and soaring melodies.

International artists Bassekou Kouyate and Amy Sacko (18 May) offer an intimate performance rooted in Malian tradition, while Panedeni (26 June) present a vibrant fusion of Welsh and Arabic influences.

Classical music also features, with the Welsh Chamber Orchestra (18 June) celebrating their 40th anniversary tour with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Joseph Haydn, alongside a new commission by Sarah Frances Jenkins.

Later in the summer, Nashville duo Willow Hill (20 August) return following a standout previous performance, and the internationally acclaimed The Jive Aces (11 September) bring their high-energy jump jive and swing to close the season.

Family audiences are well catered for during the school holidays, with the interactive Claytime (27 May) from Indefinite Articles taking place during the Whitsun half term, inviting young children to shape the performance through play. During the summer holidays, The Impossible Island of Flabbergast (13 August) from Flossy & Boo delivers a lively mix of clever comedy and imaginative adventure.

Community events

Community events remain central, including Gŵyl y Fflach (10 May), a dedicated day for adults with learning disabilities and their families. The event offers a welcoming space to explore creativity through workshops in drama, drumming, dance and crafts, before culminating in a powerful performance by Dragons’ Heart and Dragons’ Soul.

As part of Great Big Green Week, The Welfare will host a screening of Ackroyd & Harvey: The Art of Activism (8 June), followed by a community clothes swap promoting sustainable fashion and encouraging collective action on climate change.

Film also form an important part of the summer programme. Highlights include Frida Kahlo (31 July), part of the Exhibition on Screen series, alongside a programme of exhibitions and live broadcasts running throughout the season.

June sees a special focus on Pride Month, with screenings including 3000 Lesbians Go to York and Madfabulous, celebrating LGBTQ+ stories and voices as part of The Welfare’s ongoing commitment to inclusive programming.

Wynne Roberts, Managing Director at The Welfare, said: “This summer programme really reflects what The Welfare is all about – bringing people together through a wide range of experiences, from powerful theatre and live music to community events and family shows.

“We’re especially proud to be opening with the first Welsh-language production of Addysgu Rita, and to continue offering accessible, high-quality events for everyone in our community.”

With a commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, many events are offered on a Pay What You Can basis, ensuring that high-quality arts and culture remain open to all. For full listings and tickets, visit www.thewelfare.co.uk or contact the Box Office on 01639 843163.