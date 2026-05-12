Arts weekend returns with gallery-hopping, live jazz and workshops

An arts weekend celebrating one of Cardiff’s most creative neighbourhoods will return this week, including exhibitions, workshops and live events at the area’s iconic galleries.

Roath Gallery Weekend, which runs 15 – 17 May, will see a “varied and dynamic programme” including late night openings and special events scheduled throughout the weekend.

This is the fifth collaborative event from the EAST galleries – following the success of the inaugural weekend held in May 2024.

The Weekend draws an influx of visitors who navigate from one location to the next, immersing themselves in contemporary Welsh visual culture.

Programme

This year, the galleries have coordinated events to complement their current exhibitions, which range from sculpture, photography, painting and craft.

The Friday will see many venues staying open later than usual for an evening of gallery-hopping.

On the Saturday, there is a day full of events for all ages including a sewing workshop at PAM, a site responsive dance performance at Celf Gallery, and refreshments at the Albany Gallery amongst their coastal-themed exhibition.

Cardiff M.A.D.E’s archive sale of works by associate artists spanning the last seven years is open all day, and at Oriel Makers a ‘Make your own Bouquet’ drop in workshop facilitated by Dor Creative will be in progress.

At artist-led g39, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the collaborative practice of Umulkhayr Mohamed and Radha Pate, before heading to Ffotogallery to see the work of two international Jerwood/Photoworks Award winners.

On Sunday, there is a morning in the company of Iwan Bala amongst his latest exhibition, which includes poetry readings of words featured in his work, at TEN.

The weekend will close with an afternoon of live jazz at Celf Gallery.

For the first time, the Gallery Weekend is expanding its programme to include fringe locations and events. The lineup now features several workshops, studios and art spaces, including Cardiff Pottery Workshop, Emma-Kate Jewellery Studio, Unstable Artists Studios, and the West Wall Gallery at Urban Crofters.

Organisers say these additions not only showcase the burgeoning creative energy of Roath but also widen the scope – and the fun – of the entire weekend.

Creative Collaboration

The Gallery Weekend aims to unite creative businesses, institutions, and individuals to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Cardiff’s arts community.

It features longstanding icons like The Albany Gallery (now in its 60th year) alongside fast-growing newcomers like Cardiff Pottery Workshop.

Central to the success of these venues is how their roots are embedded in the neighbourhood, each playing a unique and vital role in not only Roath and the wider city’s cultural fabric, as well as forward-thinking individuals who establish, facilitate and run the spaces.

By mapping local gems like independent coffee shops, the event strives to ensures the entire neighbourhood shares in its success.

‘Vital’

Cat Gardiner, the producer of the Roath Gallery Weekend and director of gallery TEN, said: “It makes complete sense to draw us all together for a programmed weekend.

“Once you realise the sheer number of galleries and creative businesses in the small square mile of Roath, it needs to be noted.

“The bi-annual weekends draw such big crowds doing the rounds, spending time in the area and getting involved – it boosts businesses, increases exposure, yes, but most importantly, shows how much art is going on in the city.

“The Gallery Weekend serves as a true testament to the vital importance of the creative industries and the entrepreneurial minds that drive them – we are highly reactive, and always moving forward.”

For the full programme of events follow @__________EAST on Instagram, visit any of the participating locations to pick up a hard-copy programme, or download the schedule here.