Artwork unveiled in honour of Dirty Sanchez star Pancho
Nation.Cymru staff
A striking mural in the shape of a skateboard has been unveiled in Port Talbot in honour of Welsh TV star Mike ‘Pancho’ Locke.
The former member of cult Welsh stunt crew Dirty Sanchez whose TV series was a global hit has been remembered after his death was announced on Friday (November 6)
The mural created by one of Wales’ leading street artists Jenks pays tribute to the hugely popular skateboarder and stunt man who also co-launched the hugely successful San Portablo fashion brand and shop in Port Talbot.
A post accompanying images of the mural posted to Facebook read:
Here We Go
Mike Pancho Locke
The Man The Myth The Legend
In Water Street, Aberafan,
A couple of streets away
from where he lived his life
What a life too
A Local Hero
A Welsh Treasure
A Skaters Delight
Mike was a dear friend
Skating, Dirty Sanchez,
San Portablo and his family
Are all repped in this piece
Rock on Pancho’s
You are a hero
That will never die
In the last few days tributes have poured in for Pancho who died aged 47.
The dad of two from Port Talbot, came to prominence in the noughties with the madcap Welsh stunt crew Dirty Sanchez whose MTV show was a huge global hit.
He starred alongside fellow Welsh members of the group Mathew Pritchard and Lee Dainton, as well as Englishman Dan Joyce.
Pancho later went on to co-launch the hugely successful San Portablo fashion brand and shop in Port Talbot, which he founded with former steelworker Nigel Hunt.
A much-loved friend of the local community his death was announced in a statement on San Portablo’s Facebook page.
It read:
It is with profound sadness
That San Portablo and the Locke family
Write of the passing of the father, son, brother, Uncle, friend, skater, stunt man
and all Round Goodfella
Michael Richard Locke
Affectionately known as Pancho to the world
An absolute Welsh Treasure
And San Portablo King
His brilliance we are sure
Will still shine through
Far wide high low and across the seven seas
He lived an incredible life
And lit up the world with his charm..
The shop will be closed today
Rest In Peace brother
Your legend will never cease
It will only gain momentum
Mathew Pritchard paid an emotional tribute to his friend of more than 30 years. Recording a video while he is on a trek to Everest basecamp he spoke of his shock at receiving the news as he woke up this morning. He posted: ‘I’m devastated, I love you Panch, until we meet again rest in power’.
Welsh comedy star Sandro Ford, from Port Talbot, paid tribute to his friend in a post on Instagram.
He wrote: Devastating news on the passing of Mike (Pancho). People might know him from the TV stuff, but he was much more than that; he was a clever, hilarious, and loyal person.
He and Nigel backed me from my early days of stand-up, telling people to come to the shows I ran early on in the Surge, the Red Lion, and Afan Ales.
They didn’t expect anything in return, just doing it because they wanted to and believed in me. He would also travel to open mics with me just to watch me die on my ass and laugh about it on the way home. Sending my love to his family, Nigel, and the gang at San Portablo ❤️ rip brother x
Pancho first rose to prominence with the Dirty Sanchez MTV show – the stunt and prank television series featuring a group of three Welshmen and ‘one warped southerner’, (as the show described him) harming themselves, and each other.
They gained huge notoriety through dangerous stunts and outlandish escapades on the show which ran from 2003 until 2007.
Known as Sanchez Boys and Team Sanchez in the United States, the show was originally based in Newport, but later episodes of the show took place elsewhere in the UK and internationally.
The show aired on MTV in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and on MTV2 in the United States.
Pancho and Pritchard also starred together as the Pain Men in Channel 4’s Balls of Steel television show.
Pancho’s involvement with San Portablo came about during a major economic crisis at the Port Talbot steelworks around 10 years ago. Co-founder Nigel Hunt lost his job at the plant and faced a severe personal crisis. Needing a new source of income, he took his last pay packet and invested everything into designing and printing t-shirts.
The name ‘San Portablo’ itself was a clever, rebellious play on words. For decades, Port Talbot had faced negative economic perceptions and derogatory jokes about its industrial landscape. By rebranding the industrial town with a glamorous, Californian-sounding twist, Hunt aimed to weaponise local humour, challenge negative media stereotypes, and celebrate the town’s rich identity.
Seeing the momentum Pancho joined Nigel as an official business partner, bringing his unique creative energy, stunt-skater fame, and unmistakable character to the brand’s frontline.
San Portablo eventually transitioned from pop-up stalls into its permanent flagship store within the Aberafan Shopping Centre.
The shop has become much more than a clothing retail outlet, it has evolved into a South Wales cultural hub.
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