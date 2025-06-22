Asking the Welsh if they’re proud to be British

A video filmed in Cardiff which poses the question ‘are you proud to be British?’ has gone viral.

A film crew from entertainment platform joe.co.uk hit the streets of the Welsh capital to get people’s reactions to a question which is known to cause much debate.

And sure enough it did just that with those interviewed in the clip coming up with a wide range of responses – many linking Britishness with England, to others for whom being British feels natural.

Whether you’re Team Wales or Team GB, the question of whether you consider yourself to be Welsh or British has raged for years.

It’s long been a political hot potato and is always certain to provoke passionate debate.

When the video was posted on Joe’s Instagram account it certainly stirred up the emotions in the many responses the clip received.

Watch the video and let us know your thoughts and feelings.

