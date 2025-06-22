Asking the Welsh if they’re proud to be British
A video filmed in Cardiff which poses the question ‘are you proud to be British?’ has gone viral.
A film crew from entertainment platform joe.co.uk hit the streets of the Welsh capital to get people’s reactions to a question which is known to cause much debate.
And sure enough it did just that with those interviewed in the clip coming up with a wide range of responses – many linking Britishness with England, to others for whom being British feels natural.
Whether you’re Team Wales or Team GB, the question of whether you consider yourself to be Welsh or British has raged for years.
It’s long been a political hot potato and is always certain to provoke passionate debate.
When the video was posted on Joe’s Instagram account it certainly stirred up the emotions in the many responses the clip received.
Watch the video and let us know your thoughts and feelings.
I have always believed that the true British people are descended from the Celts or Britons. Nothing whatsoever to do with the English. People need to remember that the English and England are a relatively recent addition here yet several believe that British means English. England did not exist. They came here in boats, quite similar to what is happening today. The history of the true British goes back thousands of years before we were invaded but little is mentioned about that!! We were/are only told about England’s history and their triumphs.
Exactly. If you’re proud to be Welsh, you’re proud to be British – – –
Only those embarrassed by their immigrant heritage conflate English with British.
Welsh not British but us Welsh are Celts the TRUE BRITS in our history Welsh saxons are invaders the English have rewritten it and call themselves migrants i have English relatives in London and around the South east they all say they are English not British so thats why i say its the DISUNITED KINGDOM no point in dragging it on it should break its more so England want the U K to stay together i nearly got into a fight back in the day with my English relatives the normal Wales is a Principality not a country and we… Read more »