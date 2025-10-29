Aspiring writer fulfils lifelong dream with debut book inspired by South Wales Valleys

A college tutor has achieved a lifelong ambition by becoming a published author, with a debut short story collection inspired by her life in the South Wales Valleys.

Lois Roberts, 40, from Nelson, has worked at Coleg y Cymoedd as part of the Welsh language team for nearly a decade. Away from her day job, she has been pursuing her passion for writing, a dream she put aside nearly 20 years ago while raising her family and building her career.

Now, after winning the prestigious Emyr Feddyg Scholarship at the National Eisteddfod and receiving mentorship from acclaimed author Lleucu Roberts, Lois has published her first book, Cymoedd. Published by Gwasg y Bwthyn, the collection of 12 stories is available in bookstores and online now.

The book shines a light on the strength, humour and resilience of Valleys communities, told through the voices of female characters rooted in the landscape Lois knows so well.

Lois said: “Writing had always been at the back of my mind, it was on my bucket list to someday become a published author, but life took me in a different direction. I used to write a lot in my teens and early twenties, but I put it aside to focus on my career and starting a family.

“Now that my children are older, I finally have the space to return to it. As soon as I started writing again it felt completely natural. Entering the Eisteddfod competition anonymously was my way of testing if I was any good, I never expected to win so when I did it was surreal. The award gave me the credibility and encouragement to keep going, and working with my mentor gave me the confidence to approach publishers. This book is both a dream fulfilled and a tribute to the Valleys that have shaped me.”

She continued: “Writing in Welsh is hugely important to me. It’s the language of my everyday life, so it felt natural to tell these stories in the language they belong to. Welsh literature is thriving, and I hope my work shows that there are opportunities for new voices. I want to encourage others with Welsh skills to write too because our region carries so many stories worth telling.”

The annual Emyr Feddyg scholarship offers unpublished writers the chance to receive tailored training and guidance. Along with a £200 prize, the winner is provided with an apprenticeship under the tuition of an experienced mentor.

Alongside her creative success, Lois has continued her work at Coleg y Cymoedd, championing the Welsh language and supporting bilingual opportunities for learners. Balancing her creative work with her college role, she completed much of the collection in early mornings or while waiting for her children at football and rugby practice.

Rachel Edmonds-Naish, Assistant Principal for Sustainable Futures and Lois’ manager at Coleg y Cymoedd, said: “We are incredibly proud of Lois’ achievement. Her stories reflect and represent the communities that Coleg y Cymoedd serves, and her passion for the Welsh language enriches the experience we provide for our learners. It’s wonderful to see her creativity recognised on such a stage.”

With her debut collection now complete, Lois is already planning her next project, with ambitions to develop her writing further and inspire others to pursue their own creative goals.