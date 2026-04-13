Aussie children’s stars The Wiggles learn Welsh for Cardiff show

If you’ve had kids anytime in the last 30 years there is every chance you would have encountered The Wiggles.

No, it’s not medical condition, but rather the Aussie children’s music group who have become huge global stars and regularly sell out arenas worldwide.

On the weekend the Antipodean outfit brought their latest live extravaganza ‘The Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour’ to Wales where they put on quite the show at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

One amazing moment came when the group, with a Welsh flag draped at the back of the stage, all launched into a faultless performance of one of the greatest songs of all time – Calon Lân.

And this being Wales, the land of song, the several thousand families in attendance couldn’t help but lend their impressive voices to the performance.

It appears, there is a story behind how The Wiggles came to perform the spine-tingling Welsh song on stage.

According to Welsh influencer and star content producer Dheanasaur, who attended the show, the Aussie group worked with a Welsh woman to learn the words to Calon Lân so they could perform it on stage in the Welsh capital.

Luckily, a very excited Dheanasaur had footage which he posted on Instagram.

As you can imagine this lovely detour into the Welsh language went down very well.

Watch and enjoy!

The Wiggles Return with Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour

Formed in 1991, the world-renowned children’s entertainment group, currently Australia’s #1 Local Artist on Spotify, continue to captivate audiences globally, having achieved over 30 million album and DVD sales, 4 billion music streams, 6 billion YouTube views, and more than 10 million YouTube subscribers.

Since expanding to an eight-member line-up in 2021, The Wiggles’ beloved cast, recognisable by their signature skivvies, now includes Anthony and Lucia (Blue Wiggles), Simon and Caterina (Red Wiggles), Tsehay and Evie (Yellow Wiggles), and Lachy and John (Purple Wiggles).

Joined by their much-loved friends including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword and viral sensation The Tree of Wisdom, The Wiggles deliver a magical experience for fans of all ages.