Amelia Jones

An Australian hardcore band have donated all proceeds from their Welsh tour date to a cancer charity.

Gang Called Speed has raised £19,082 for Port Talbot charity Rise Above Cancer following a gig in Neath.

The money was raised through ticket sales, merchandise and donations at the band’s show, with all proceeds going towards supporting Maggie’s Centres.

Rise Above Cancer announced the total on social media after counting the money collected at the event.

The charity thanked everyone who attended the gig, bought merchandise or made a donation, helping to turn the band’s Welsh show into a major fundraiser for people affected by cancer.

Based in Port Talbot, Rise Above Cancer works to support and empower people affected by the disease. Its work focuses on breaking down barriers, challenging stigma and encouraging people to speak openly about cancer and get checked out.

The £19,082 raised will support Maggie’s Centres, which offer practical, emotional and social support to people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends.

Gang Called Speed formed in Sydney in 2019 and has become part of Australia’s hardcore music scene. The band features members Jem, Aaron, Josh, Dennis and Kane, and has built a following through its high-energy live performance.

At the end of the show, Aimee Hall from Rise Above Cancer, said: “Today all the ticket sales are going to a place called Maggie’s, if you don’t know about it, get to know about it, they do incredible work.

“After I got diagnosed with cancer I went there, I had free counselling and therapy, I wouldn’t be here standing today, none of this would be happening if it wasn’t for them.

“If you know anyone that’s going through cancer, please signpost them to Maggie’s, they do incredible work.

“From the show tonight, we would have raised over £10,000. It might be more than that, but it’s definitely over £10,000.

“Again, thank you so much for coming, thank you to Speed, thank you to all the bands that have played, it’s been a family affair tonight.

“Thank you to Dai Tan Films for coming out and filming. But yeah, I don’t know what else to say but thank you so much and together we can rise above cancer.”

You can watch the video here.