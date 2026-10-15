Australian DJ and producer announced as latest act for Cardiff summer shows

Nation.Cymru staff

A well-known Australian DJ and producer is heading to the Welsh capital next summer for one of two huge headline shows.

One of the biggest names in modern house music, Sonny Fodera will bring his signature show to DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday June 4, for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10am Thursday October 22 via depotlive.co.uk/sonnyfodera and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday October 23 via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

The announcement follows huge demand for Sonny’s 2027 arena tour, which will see him perform sold out dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and London’s The O2.

Building on this momentum, the two outdoor shows, which along with Cardiff Castle will also see Sonny headline On The Beach, Brighton, in July, will give fans another opportunity to experience his signature house sound and high-energy production in two unique settings.

Fodera said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be bringing these shows to Cardiff Castle and Brighton On The Beach next summer. After selling out the arena tour, it’s amazing to be able to add two more dates in such special locations. These are going to be two really different settings, and I can’t wait to get everyone together.”

The announcements follow a landmark period for Sonny, whose rise continues to reach new heights across the global dance music scene. His upcoming arena tour marks another major milestone in a career defined by consistent growth, international success and an ever-expanding connection with fans around the world.

Fodera’s latest album, can we do it all again?, achieved Top 20 status in the Official Albums Chart, making it the highest-charting album by an Australian artist in 2026, while its tracks have amassed close to one billion combined streams. The 18-track record marked a defining moment in Sonny’s career, showcasing the distinctive groove, energy and emotion that have cemented his status as one of electronic music’s leading global artists.

Landmark tour

The sold-out arena tour builds on Fodera’s landmark 2025 arena run, which saw him become the first DJ ever to sell out Manchester’s 23,000-capacity Co-op Live. With the 2027 arena dates now sold out and two major outdoor shows added to the calendar, Fodera continues to take his live show to new heights.

With a packed international schedule, major festival headline slots, his Pacha residency and a growing run of landmark UK shows, Fodera is continuing to cement his place among the biggest names in global dance music.

Now, he’s set to bring that energy to Cardiff Castle, where fans can expect a night packed with euphoric house music and huge singalong moments against the backdrop of one of Wales’ most iconic venues.

Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

To find out more and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk

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