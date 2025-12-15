Author Manon Steffan Ros to present BBC Radio Cymru’s Sunday Arts Programme

Award-winning author and playwright Manon Steffan Ros has been announced as the new presenter of BBC Radio Cymru’s weekly arts programme.

Ms Ros, one of Wales’ most celebrated contemporary writers, will take over the Sunday afternoon slot as Ffion Dafis steps down to become Artistic Director of Theatr Bara Caws.

The novelist, known for acclaimed works such as Llyfr Glas Nebo, has also built a distinguished career as a playwright, columnist, singer and performer.

Speaking about her new role, she described joining the BBC Radio Cymru team as “a privilege”.

“It’s such a privilege to present an arts programme on BBC Radio Cymru,” she said. “I’ve been working in the arts for over twenty years, in various capacities: acting, singing, creating visual art, and of course writing. I’m looking forward to continuing to create while also having the honour of presenting a radio programme about things I care deeply about.”

She added that radio has been a “constant companion” throughout her life and an important cultural connection, especially as a Welsh speaker living in a community where Welsh is a minority language.

“BBC Radio Cymru has been a vital link for me with my culture,” she said. “That’s true for so many people here in Wales and beyond. Having the opportunity to be part of the BBC Radio Cymru team is a very special privilege for me, because I’ve felt part of the family, as a listener, for as long as I can remember.”

BBC Radio Cymru editor Dafydd Meredydd said the appointment marked “an exciting step for the station”.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Manon Steffan Ros to the presenter’s chair – a highly respected author and musician who will bring her unique voice and personal stamp to the programme,” he said. “She will take listeners to every corner of Wales, celebrating and reflecting what being creative means today.”

‘Passion’

He also paid tribute to outgoing presenter Ffion Dafis, who has hosted the show since 2022. “Her enthusiasm, passion and knowledge have enriched the conversation about the arts in Wales. We wish her the very best in her new role.”

Manon Steffan Ros will present her first programme on Sunday 25 January.