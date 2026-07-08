Autumn festival announces first wave of artists set to take the stage in vibrant music town

Nation.Cymru staff

A highly anticipated festival which takes place this autumn has announced its first wave of established and emerging artists set to perform at this year’s event.

As Other Voices Cardigan takes a fallow year in 2026, Gŵyl Aberteifi Live will bring back many favourites from the past six editions.

Featured Artists will include Cardiff’s own, Mace The Great is a trailblazing force in rap, hip-hop, and grime, captivating audiences worldwide with his dynamic sound and commanding presence.

Backed by acclaim from industry heavyweights including BBC Wales, BBC Radio 1Xtra, Wonderland, NME, and more, Mace has built a dedicated and growing fanbase, proudly representing Cardiff’s rich musical heritage on a global stage.

Mared is a singer-songwriter from north Wales blending folk, indie and soul. Her debut album Y Drefn was awarded Welsh Album Of The Year 2021. With her unique blend of traditional Welsh influences and modern pop, Mared is a voice of a new generation in Wales, captivating fans with her authentic sound and heartfelt lyrics.

Filmore! is the shapeshifting project of Irish artist Max Zanga, and a previous huge favourite at Other Voices Cardigan. Filmore! fractures genre into something unstable, fusing hyperpop, punk, hip-hop and electronic noise. Existing as both artist and character, the project leans into satire and distortion to probe power, violence and digital identity.

Composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Cerys Hafana mangles, mutates and transforms traditional music, exploring all the creative possibilities and qualities of the Welsh triple harp, through playing with found sounds, archival materials and electronic processing.

Described by KLOF Mag as ‘the UK’s most exciting and genre-defying contemporary folk artists’, their spellbinding music is rich with atmosphere and heart.

Feel-good, dancefloor electronica infused with Welsh-language vocals Tokomololo is inspired by artists such as Four Tet, Bonobo and Caribou.

The Tokomololo project has gone from a performance inside a Celtic burial chamber on native Anglesey, curated by Turner Prize-winning Jeremy Deller, to headline shows across the UK and support slots for Afriquoi and Utah Saints. Live, the project is brought to life through a blend of live looping, sampling and vocals; a high-energy set that has been performed on beaches and mountaintops as well as in clubs and festivals.

Dublin-based Lemoncello’s live performances and recordings shimmer with the tones of modern Ireland. Their upcoming release, Perfect Place, evolves from the band’s folk-soaked roots and confidently explores intricate new shapes. Marking a bold new chapter for singer-songwriter Laura Quirke & cellist-arranger Claire Kinsella, Perfect Place is imbued with assuredness, encompassing full band recordings that weave synths and electronic percussion into the band’s staple organic sound.

Emerging from the depths of Cardiff’s burgeoning music scene, and heirs to their country’s lineage of storytellers, are Slate. The four-piece reimagine the gothic foundations of new-wave, charging their sound with melodic force and the white- knuckled intensity of post-punk.

Their introductory singles Tabernacl and St Agatha found praise in the NME, Clash, So Young, DIY and more, as well as radio champions in Huw Stephens and Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music, and Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1.

A reclamation of Welsh identity, and love of poetry which is woven into their live performances, are influences which announce Slate as a fascinating and necessary band.

From Aberfan, Kizzy Crawford is a singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist blending soul, jazz, folk and funk into immersive, genre-defying music. Performing in both Welsh and English, her work combines layered production, expressive vocals and vivid lyricism, creating a sound that is both atmospheric and deeply personal.

MORN are a striking new presence emerging from the farmlands of Monmouth. Two sets of siblings crafting a compelling blend of what they refer to as “doom over beautiful chords.”

Since landing in London in 2024, MORN have quickly embedded themselves in the capital’s DIY underground, selling out headline shows across the city and earning themselves a place in Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent longlist.

Announcing their arrival with the breathless, runaway train chaoticism of Modern Man, MORN weave spiky guitar passages and rumbling fuzz, with an urgency that feels as though they can’t get to the end of the song fast enough. MORN are marking themselves out early as a dextrous band that are happy wrestling bedlam into something cathartic.

Recently nominated for Best Live Act at the 2025 NI Music Prize Tessio are Derry singer-songwriter duo Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney, who play acoustic guitars and sing close harmonies akin to The Everly Brothers.

Described as having, “seriously sweet-sounding synergy” by Hotpress Magazine, and “a skill for songwriting way beyond their years.” by Chordblossom, they have supported acts such as Hot House Flowers, Muireann Bradley and Billy Ocean.

Special event

Gŵyl ABEREIFI LIVE 2026 takes place on October 30th and 31st, a special event to ensure that the music and magic continues until Other Voices Cardigan, which recently announced a fallow year for 2026, returns.

Since 2019 Other Voices Cardigan has celebrated the close ties between Wales and Ireland and has become the biggest showcase of contemporary Irish musicians in the UK.

Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, and part of the ABERTEIFI LIVE collective said: ” We’ve been thrilled at the response we’ve had from the artists out there, many of whom we have welcomed to play Other Voices Cardigan in the past.

“Other Voices had become such an established highlight of the year for artists, the town and visitors alike, not to have a music festival in 2026 was unthinkable.

“Aberteifi was made for music, and Gŵyl ABERTEIFI LIVE is our answer to that this year; a smaller-scale event, but with the same passion and high-quality values, to keep the fire burning.

“Stay tuned for more announcements as we continue to unveil the incredible artists set to perform across the two-day festival.”

Philip King, Founder of Other Voices says: “We’re proud of what our partnership with Mwldan and Triongl has achieved in establishing Other Voices/Llesiau Eraill in Aberteifi. Our ambition is to be back in Cardigan again in 2027 for another cycle of Other Voices events, and in the meantime we wish our friends and colleagues in Cardigan every success with Gŵyl Aberteifi Live.”

Collaboration

ABERTEIFI LIVE is a collaborative partnership initiative between local promoters – The Cellar, Mwldan, Small World Theatre, Fflach Cymunedol and GRAIN – born from Other Voices and forged from the town’s rich musical heritage.

The event will feature 40+ performances from both new talent and some returning artists from past Other Voices festivals. The two-day event will take place in unique and atmospheric locations across town, including Mwldan, Small World Theatre, Bethania Chapel, GRAIN, and The Cellar, with late-night sessions including live sets and DJs at Mwldan into the early hours.

Operating entirely without public subsidy, Gŵyl ABERTEIFI LIVE relies solely on ticket sales and community support. Organisers have worked hard to keep ticket prices as low as possible, but due to reduced venue capacities this year, tickets are limited. Anyone hoping to attend is encouraged to get theirs before they sell out.

Further artists to be announced. More information can be found on the ABERTEIFI LIVE website (aberteifilive.co.uk), where audiences can sign up for updates via the mailing list. Festival-goers are also encouraged to follow @aberteifilive on Instagram and the festival partners’ social media channels for the very latest news and stories behind the making of the festival.

Sponsorship packages will also be available for local businesses and individuals wishing to support the festival. Interested parties can contact [email protected] for further details.

Visit the festival website for further information and ticket sales.

Tickets are £55 (with a limited number available at £15 for under 18s) and available now at mwldan.co.uk and via Mwldan’s box office.

With a limited capacity music fans are encouraged to secure their spots early for what promises to be another extraordinary weekend of music, connection and community in Aberteifi.