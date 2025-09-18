Autumn Food Festival to take place at National Botanic Garden of Wales

A weekend celebration of Welsh food, drink and craft is set to take place at the National Botanic Garden of Wales at its annual Autumn Food Festival this September.

Taking place on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September 2025. This exciting weekend event will celebrate the tastes of the season with a vibrant showcase of Welsh food, drink, and craft in the stunning setting of Wales’ national botanic garden.

The two-day festival promises visitors an immersive culinary experience featuring the very best of Welsh produce and creativity. Set against the backdrop of the garden’s magnificent landscapes and world-class plant collections, the event will bring together local artisans, food producers, and visitors for a weekend of flavour, creativity, and community spirit.

The National Botanic Garden of Wales is a world-class visitor attraction and scientific institution dedicated to the conservation, display, and interpretation of plant diversity. Located in the heart of Carmarthenshire, the garden combines stunning landscapes with cutting-edge research and education programmes, making it a premier destination for visitors from around the world.

Festival Highlights

Artisan Food and Drink Producers – Visitors can discover and sample products from talented food and drink producers from across Wales, showcasing the rich diversity and quality of Welsh culinary traditions.

Street Food Courtyard – A bustling outdoor dining area will offer an array of delicious street food options, perfect for enjoying while exploring the beautiful garden grounds.

The Crafter’s Cwtsh – The popular indoor market returns, featuring handmade crafts, unique gifts, and beautiful homeware items from local artisans.

Live Entertainment – ​​Music and entertainment will provide a lively atmosphere throughout both days, including “Rice Pudding”, “Samba Doc” and a ukulele band, enhancing the festival experience for visitors of all ages.

Family Activities – A fantastic mix of fun for all ages, including creative face painting, the exciting Gruffalo Trail, and a special book launch by Ellie May Jeffreys! She’ll be debuting her new book Ellie May’s Magic Compost — a perfect treat for young readers and families alike.

Doggy Weekend – Bring your four-legged friends along! This is a dog-friendly weekend, so you can explore the beautiful gardens with your pup by your side.

A spokesperson for the National Botanic Garden of Wales said: “We’re thrilled to host this celebration of Welsh food and craft heritage in such a spectacular natural setting.

“The festival perfectly combines our mission to showcase Wales’ natural beauty with our commitment to supporting local producers and creating memorable experiences for our visitors.”

The festival offers an excellent opportunity for visitors to explore not only exceptional local food and drink but also the garden’s renowned attractions, including the Great Glasshouse, themed gardens, and extensive plant collections.

Visitor Information

Special discounted admission prices apply for the Autumn Food Festival weekend: £12 for adults and £6 for children aged 2-17 years. Garden members continue to enjoy free entry to the event.

The festival will run throughout both weekend days, offering plenty of time for visitors to explore, taste, and enjoy all the offerings.

For those interested in exhibiting at future events, the garden continues to welcome applications from food producers and craft stallholders.

Interested parties can contact the team at [email protected] with photographs and information about their products.

For more information about the Autumn Food Festival and the National Botanic Garden of Wales, visit botanicgarden.wales